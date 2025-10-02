The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Following 2024’s Wicked craze, this year is painted pink and green once more, as the second part of the film franchise, Wicked: For Good, will be released in theaters on Nov. 22, 2025. And with that premiere date fast approaching, fans may want to pick up some Wicked-inspired merch to deck themselves out as they get ready. Luckily, Target has fans’ back and is releasing some merch ahead of the premiere that will surely be very *popular* with fans.

In addition to Wicked-themed clothes, decor, and toys, Target combined Wicked with a beloved beverage-related craze, Stanley cups, for a Target-exclusive line of Wicked Stanleys. So, if you want to upgrade your Stanley or add another to your collection and get in the Wicked spirit here’s what to know about Target’s Wicked Stanley cups that’ll be hitting shelves soon.

There are going to be three exclusive colorways in this line: “Elphaba for Good,” “Glinda For Good,” and “Ozian Repreise.” Each cup is a 40 oz. Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler, which has a double-wall vacuum insulation, a three-position lid, and a reusable straw; they’re also dishwasher-safe and BPA-free, and can keep drinks cold for 11 hours, or two days with ice. The Stanley cups cost $55 each and will be available in stores and online starting Oct. 26 at 3 a.m. EST.

Target x Stanley Glinda For Good “Glinda for Good” is an iridescent ombre made with pink, purple, blue, and yellow. Besides the classic Stanley logo, you can see two gold mini butterflies featured on the bottom of the cup and a gold tiara on the side underneath the handle. See on Target

Target x Stanley Elphaba for good “Elphaba for Good” has a really sleek design, as it is all black with gold accents. Instead of the butterflies and tiara that Glinda’s has, this tumbler features a symbol of a mini flying monkey on the bottom of the cup and Elphaba’s wicked witch hat underneath the handle. This and Glinda are perfect for if you and your bestie want to coordinate Stanleys but have different aesthetics. See on Target

Target x Stanley Ozian reprise While the first two designs are quite minimal, the third cup, “Ozian Reprise,” definitely isn’t. This one pays tribute to the original 1939 film, with a solid pink base and the Stanley logo in gold. On this cup, you can see detailed pictures of Glinda, a lion’s head, the Wicked Witch flying through shattering glass, Oz’s head, a hot air balloon, Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion walking together down the yellow brick road, and more. See on Target

I don’t know about you, but Target’s Wicked Stanley cups are wickedly-cute — and are likely to defy gravity and fly off the shelves quickly — so set a reminder for Oct. 26 now!