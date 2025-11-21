Who else has an emotional support water bottle? From heavy jugs to small travel mugs, I’ve tested pretty much every water bottle on the market. But, one tumbler has always stood above the rest: My Stanley tumbler has been my No. 1 water bottle for years now, thanks to its portability and durability. And now, two limited-edition Stanley collections just might inspire me to add to my Stanley lineup.

If you’re in need of gift ideas for a secret Santa, the perfect accessory for New Year’s resolution-inspired gym sessions, or just a little treat-yourself moment, you’ve come to the right place. This upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are two brand-new, limited-edition designs from Stanley to help you ring in the holiday season.

First up is the Black Honey collection, which drops on Black Friday, Nov. 28, at 9 a.m. EST on the Stanley website. The collection features not one, but three sizes — 20oz, 30oz, and 40oz — of the famous Quencher ProTour Tumbler, ringing in at $40, $45, and $50, respectively. Other products included in the collection are a flask, making for a great secret santa gift at $30, a cooler bag, ringing in at $100, and the $35 Everyday Tumbler. The namesake for this limited-edition collection comes from the mix of black and gold hues in each product.

A smaller, more shimmery collection drops online on Cyber Monday, Dec. 1, at 9 a.m. EST. The Starlight Shimmer collection features two Quencher Flowstate Tumblers, one being a 30oz cup selling for $65, and the other 40oz ringing in at $75. Both come with a gold charm with stars and a mini Stanley logo of the Stanley bear with a crown and wings attached to the handle, adding a little flare — or shimmer — with each sip. Both tumblers also come with a footpad that keeps the cups sturdy on surfaces.

Stanley has not announced when either of these limited-edition collections will stop being sold from virtual shelves, so if your heart desires these new products, hop online in the early mornings of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to be sure you get them while you can!



Also, if you’re more interested in scoring discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday — rather than just exclusive merch drops — Stanley has you covered there too with a holiday sale. Select products are up to 50% off on Stanley’s website from now until Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PST.