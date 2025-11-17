The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Gift shopping gets more complicated each year — like, what should you get your best friend’s mom, or that classmate who makes your 8 a.m. more bearable? To me, a perfect gift is one that feels personal and useful for the recipient’s everyday life, and preferably does not break the bank. If your holiday gift shopping list keeps growing, while your budget gets thinner, Stanley has got your back.

This holiday season, Stanley is having a huge sale on its website, with up to 50% off on some of its most popular items. Whether you’re gearing up for busy days, picking out gifts, or just need a reliable cup to fill with coffee for a late-night study session, these deals make it easier to stay on budget. If you’re a Stanley Club member, you can take advantage of the Stanley sale right now and start saving on its popular tumblers, bottles, and accessories. Stanley Club members have exclusive early access to the sale between now and Nov. 21 at 9:00 a.m. PST. The sale will then be open to the general public until Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Not a Stanley Club member, but interested in getting early access? All you have to do is sign up for the club through the Stanley website — once you do, you’ll not only get access to Stanley’s Holiday 2025 sale, but you’ll also get exclusive offers, birthday gifts, access to vault drops, and so much more.

The Stanley Holiday 2025 Sale is full of major savings — here are a few to keep your eye on.

Stanley The IceFlow Flip Straw Jug 64 oz The IceFlow Flip Straw Jug 64 oz is now $45, down from $60, saving you $15 on a durable, insulated jug that keeps drinks icy cold for hours. Its flip straw, rugged handle, and built-in fence hook make it great for the gym, sports, or just staying hydrated. See On Stanley

Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle 1.1 qt The Classic Legendary Bottle 1.1 qt is on sale for $21.60, down from $36, saving you $14.40 on a leakproof bottle that keeps drinks hot or cold all day. Its twist-and-pour stopper and insulated lid, which doubles as a cup, make it great for adventures. See On Stanley

Stanley Stanley Quencher Boot and Straw Cover Set The Stanley Quencher Boot and Straw Cover Set for 30 oz and 20 oz tumblers is going on sale for $7.50, down from $10, saving you $2.50 on a colorful silicone set that protects your tumbler and adds grip. See On Stanley

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler 30 oz is going on sale for $20, down from $40, saving you $20 on a durable, double-wall insulated tumbler that keeps drinks cold for up to nine hours or iced for 40 hours. Its FlowState 3-position lid, reusable straw, and comfort-grip handle make it ideal for on-the-go hydration and fit most car cup holders. See On Stanley

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Fluted Tumbler The Quencher H2.0 Fluted Tumbler 40 oz is going on sale for $25, down from $50, saving you $25 on a stylish, double-wall insulated tumbler that keeps drinks cold for hours. Its FlowState 3-position lid, textured grip, and car cupholder-friendly design make it useful for daily hydration. See On Stanley

Stanley 4-Pack Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler Straws The Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler Straws 30 oz 4-pack for the price of $9.38, originally $12.50, gives you a $3.12 savings on BPA-free, reusable replacement straws made to fit the 30 oz Quencher. Perfect for backups or extras, this pack ensures you always have a clean straw ready to go. See On Stanley

Stanley Classic Stay Hot French Press The Classic Stay Hot French Press 48 oz is going on sale for the price $42, originally $70, giving you a $28 savings on a durable, double-wall insulated brewer that keeps coffee hot for hours. Its stainless steel mesh filter and rugged, easy-pour design deliver a bold, smooth brew at home or on the go. See On Stanley

Stanley The Quick Flip Go Bottle The 24oz Quick Flip Go Bottle is a durable, leakproof travel bottle with double-wall insulation that keeps drinks hot for up to eight hours or cold for up to 12. Its trigger-action, push-button lid makes one-handed sipping easy, and its cup-holder-friendly design means you can take it anywhere without worrying about spills. Get it for the reduced price of $18.75 instead of $25. See On Stanley

Stanley The IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler Who would have thought that staying hydrated could be so colorful? With the 30 oz IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler, you can. The double-wall vacuum insulation and easy-to-carry handle makes it a great gym tumbler. Get it for half the original price, only $17.50 See On Stanley

Stanley Classic Legendary Camp Mug You can now save $8 on this 8 oz stainless steel mug and keep your morning coffee hot for up to one hour for the reduced price of $12. See On Stanley

Stanley The IceFlow Bottle with Straw Lid Heavy water bottles are never convenient when walking to class, making this 24 oz IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 bottle — which is 33% lighter than standard stainless-steel bottles — a great purchase for students. With the Stanley holiday sale, you can save 50%, and pay $17.50 instead of $35 for this one. See On Stanley