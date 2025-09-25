Just about every college student has an emotional support water bottle, and I can confidently say mine is from Stanley 1913. But despite Stanley’s popularity, owning a durable and reusable water bottle is more than the latest trend; it’s a win for sustainability (much better than buying and throwing out a plastic bottle every day, right?). And now with Stanley’s new recycling program, the brand is getting even more eco-friendly.

What happens when your Stanley has lived a full life, and can no longer be used? Or what if you have your eye on a new colorway, but can’t make any more space in your tiny dorm room for a new purchase? That’s where Stanley’s Take Back program comes in. You get to keep the memories, and Stanley creates something new with less waste. Announced Sept. 24, 2025, Stanley’s Take Back program is the latest initiative the company has taken toward its “Built for Life” brand promise — which is that Stanley’s products are made to last a lifetime.“With the new Take Back program, we’re extending that promise,” Graham Nearn, Chief Product and Sustainability Officer at Stanley’s parent company, PMI WW Brands, said in a press release about the new program. “We’re empowering our community to ensure their well-loved products never become waste, making it easier for products to start their next chapter. This is how we contribute to the circular economy and work together to create in a better way, for a better life and world.”

If you live in the continental United States, you can utilize the Stanley Take Back program to ensure your steel and stainless steel products are recycled responsibly to create a brand-new product. For every eligible product you send to Stanley, the company will donate $5 to Ocean Conservancy, a nonprofit environmental advocacy organization based out of Washington, D.C.. But that’s not all, for each eligible product you send Stanley, you will receive a $5 merchandise credit toward your new favorite Stanley product on the Stanley website. It’s a win-win!

So how can you get involved? First, sign into or create a Stanley 1913 account to start the Take Back process. Next, register your Take Back by inputting your name, email, home address, and the item you’d like to return to Stanley. Next, you can print a label for free shipping or a QR code for quick and easy drop off. From there, your well-loved Stanley will be recycled and reassembled, and you will receive your $5 off discount code.