10 Spring Rush Bag Essentials For Cold Weather

Fall rush may get a ton of hype each year, but now it’s the spring rush schools’ time to shine. For many schools, primary sorority recruitment takes place at the start of the spring semester rather than in the fall. For many schools, the idea of prioritizing spring rush over fall rush is to help freshmen transition from high school to college more smoothly in their first semester before introducing them to Greek life. But while spring rush is largely considered a good idea for those interested in Greek life, it does come with one unfortunate drawback: It means rush season occurs in January, which can be much colder than the summer months of August and September, when fall rush typically happens.

You may be thinking: “Who cares? Rush events take place indoors anyway?” However, as part of the rush process, you will likely still be outside for a good amount of the week, walking from house to house and standing in line in front of the houses before each round begins. So, given how low temperatures can get during the winter months, especially if you go to a northern school, it’s important to be well-prepared for the cold. Enter: your rush bag.

Having the right things in your rush bag can really either drastically improve the experience or make it more stressful, depending on how well you prepare. So, knowing what essentials to pack will help you avoid unnecessary discomfort due to cold weather, thus allowing you to stay focused and enthusiastic all week long.

So, here are some spring rush bag essentials to ensure you’re ready for anything — including cold weather!

Amazon Hand Warmers Hand warmers are absolutely perfect for being outside in the cold. Stick some of these babies in your gloves or your pockets, and your hands will be toasty while you wait in between rounds! $6.09 See on Amazon

Uggs Comfortable Shoes These are an absolute must for rush, because not only you will want to give your feet a break if you’re wearing heels to each party, but also because you’ll want to keep those feet warm as you scurry from house to house. Uggs are great if you have them, because they are easy to slip on and off — and there will definitely be times where you need to be moving quickly in order to make the rounds on time — but any sort of slipper or boot would work perfectly. $150 See on Uggs

Urban Outfitters Sweatpants Sweatpants are so easy to throw on under your dress or skirt so your legs aren’t out in the open between rounds. They also make waiting between rounds much more comfortable, which is a must because the days are going to be long and exhausting. $55 See on Urban Outfitters

JCPenny Earmuffs If you want to keep your head and ears warm but don’t want to mess up the hairstyle you spent an hour on in the morning, skip the beanie and opt for some earmuffs. $6.99 See on JCPenny

Old Navy A Scarf Another essential for the cold weather, a scarf is super easy to throw on and off when you’re scrambling for time between rounds. It also won’t mess up your hair too much, as long as you’re careful when putting it on and taking it off. $5.47 See on Old Navy

Quince A Warm Winter Coat This is probably the most obvious necessity for cold weather, but it’s still worth mentioning! Try to bring a coat that doesn’t shed on your clothes and will fit over whatever outfit you end up wearing each day. $89.90 See on Quince

Gap Factory Gloves Gloves will help keep those hands from getting too cold. Try to get a pair that allow you to use your phone, just in case you need to double-check your rush schedule or send out a quick text. $13.99 See on Gap Factory

Paula\’s Choice Lip Balm The cold weather will very likely make your lips dry and chapped, so a heavy duty lip product can help you stay moisturized and chap-free. $19.80 See on Paula’s Choice

Sephora Hand Cream Another part of your body that will likely feel chapped and dry will be your hands! Applying a thick cream to them between rounds can help make you feel more confident and less uncomfortable (and you could also use it on your elbows or anywhere else that feels dry). $13 See on Sephora