7 Wellness Products To Keep In Your Sorority Rush Bag

With August here, we’re gearing up for one of the most exciting — and let’s be honest, slightly overwhelming — times of year: Sorority rush, of course! As you step into rush, it’s important to not only prioritize your social game, but more importantly, your own well-being by bringing wellness products with you in your rush bag. The constant conversations and high emotions can make self-care more essential than ever.
As an incoming sophomore who just joined a sorority, I can say from experience that rush is a crazy whirlwind of emotions. It’s exciting to meet all kinds of people but it can be nerve-wracking trying to navigate the chaos of the conversations, the events, and all the decisions. The days are packed with back-to-back rounds, endless conversations, and moments when you are trying to balance nerves with the thrill of the future. That’s why having a well-prepared rush bag can make all the difference.
Here is a list of curated wellness products to keep in your rush bag. These are the essentials that will help you stay fresh, calm, and collected through everything that comes your way. Whether it’s hydrating on the go, keeping your energy up, or silencing those nerves, these items are your go-to for making it through the week feeling your best.
- WATER BOTTLE ($18)
-
Staying hydrated is essential during rush. So, make sure to bring a water bottle and stay hydrated to avoid fatigue.
- The Calm App
-
Consider looking into a meditation app, like Calm, during rush. Meeting new people as well as the emotional demands during rush can be incredibly stressful and exhausting. Meditation enhances mindfulness so that you can stay grounded amidst the chaos of rush.
- MINDFULNESS JOURNAL ($12)
-
On-the-go journaling can really enhance your ability to stay present during rush week. By tracking your thoughts and ideas, you can bring a stronger sense of self-awareness, especially for unexpected stressors.
- Moxē ESSENTIAL OILS ($22)
-
Keep a bottle of essential oil roll-ons with you to relax any nerves. When those nerves kick in, maybe consider a lavender oil to rub behind your ears.
- ADVIL ($5)
-
Be prepared for minor headaches and soreness by packing Advill in your bag. This ensures you can quickly manage your pain and focus on the events and conversations.
- Elderberry THROAT LOZENGES ($7)
-
Speaking for rounds and rounds on end can make your throat sore or scratchy. Consider bringing some lozenges with you to ensure comfortability throughout the day — extra points if they’re immune-boosting.
- Immune system gummies ($10)
-
Boosting your immune system is super important during rush — nobody wants to get sick! Be sure to carry around some immune-boosting gummies in your bag to make sure that your body has all of the nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants it needs.
At the end of the day, rush week is an exhilarating time with exciting conversations and interactions with new people and fun events to get to know your future sisters. It’s easy to get caught up in that excitement, so make sure to pack your bag the night before with all of these goodies to ensure the week goes smoothly.