7 Wellness Products To Keep In Your Sorority Rush Bag

With August here, we’re gearing up for one of the most exciting — and let’s be honest, slightly overwhelming — times of year: Sorority rush, of course! As you step into rush, it’s important to not only prioritize your social game, but more importantly, your own well-being by bringing wellness products with you in your rush bag. The constant conversations and high emotions can make self-care more essential than ever.

As an incoming sophomore who just joined a sorority, I can say from experience that rush is a crazy whirlwind of emotions. It’s exciting to meet all kinds of people but it can be nerve-wracking trying to navigate the chaos of the conversations, the events, and all the decisions. The days are packed with back-to-back rounds, endless conversations, and moments when you are trying to balance nerves with the thrill of the future. That’s why having a well-prepared rush bag can make all the difference.

Here is a list of curated wellness products to keep in your rush bag. These are the essentials that will help you stay fresh, calm, and collected through everything that comes your way. Whether it’s hydrating on the go, keeping your energy up, or silencing those nerves, these items are your go-to for making it through the week feeling your best.

At the end of the day, rush week is an exhilarating time with exciting conversations and interactions with new people and fun events to get to know your future sisters. It’s easy to get caught up in that excitement, so make sure to pack your bag the night before with all of these goodies to ensure the week goes smoothly.