Just about everyone I know is on Strava, but despite the app’s popularity, I wasn’t quite convinced to join just yet. That is until, Reneé Rapp revealed in an Instagram post on Oct. 8, 2025, that she is on Strava. But not only that, she’s starting a run club — and a lucky winner will get some free concert tickets out of it. Here’s everything to know about Reneé Rapp’s run club on Strava, including how to join and how to win the giveaway.

In case you’re out of the loop, Strava is a fitness app that allows users to track their progress, connect with friends, and join challenges. And that last part is where Rapp comes in: Rapp has invited fans to join her RUNEÉ (a brilliant pun, I might add) run club, and in case you needed a little extra motivation — if you join her BITE ME challenge before Oct. 15, 2025, you will be entered to win VIP tickets to her Charlotte, North Carolina, show on Oct. 29, 2025, for you and a friend! As of publication time, RUNEÉ has skyrocketed to 5,665 members, with 10,231 total miles run according to the club’s stats on Strava; the challenge has a whopping 18,090 participants already signed up.

Rapp stated in an interview with Hero magazine on Jul. 31, 2025 that Strava is a staple for her fitness routine. “Strava is my favorite app,,” she said. “And if you’re a runner…You need f*cking Strava because I’m addicted.” If that’s not a sign to sign up, I don’t know what is.

How To Join Reneé Rapp’s Run Club & Challenge

To join RUNEÉ for the chance to win, click the link in Strava’s Instagram bio and join Reneé Rapp’s RUNEÉ Club. When prompted, sign into your Strava account if you have one already, or enter your email address to create one. Once you enter the five-digit confirmation code sent to your email, you will be able to join the challenge.

What Does The Challenge Entail?

All you need to do is move your body for at least 34 minutes — the length of Rapp’s BITE ME album — once between Oct. 8 to 15, 2025 to be entered to win. Walking, running, and dancing to BITE ME all count.

In the words of Rapp, “leave me alone, b*tch,” I’m going on a run.