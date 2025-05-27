With summer just around the corner, Reneé Rapp season is officially in full swing. On her podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, Poehler sat down with the singer and casually revealed the names of not one, but two unreleased songs from Rapp’s upcoming album Bite Me, sending fans into a frenzy. Poehler even went so far as to describe one of the songs as “the kind of song people send when they can’t see each other anymore.” Looks like the temperatures won’t be the only thing that’s hot this summer!

Following the massive success of Snow Angel in 2023 and her unforgettable role as Regina George in the Mean Girls musical film in 2024, Rapp has kept details about Bite Me tightly under wraps — until now. The singer and actress first teased her upcoming release back in June 2024 when she sat down with Rachel Sennott on Instagram’s Close Friends Only video podcast, describing it as “deeply personal and emotionally messy.” And with Poehler’s unexpected cameo on the rollout, it looks like Bite Me is shaping up to be Rapp’s most personal (and chaotic!) era yet.

When Does Bite Me Come Out?

Rapp’s sophomore album may not be dropping until Aug. 1, but fans can prepare for the official release by pre-ordering today.

Bite Me Tracklist

On May 21, Rapp shared “Leave Me Alone,” the lead single on Bite Me — complete with a music video and some exclusive BTS via Instagram. While complete details of the tracklist have yet to be announced, fans can enjoy “Leave Me Alone” and Poehler’s teasing of unreleased tracks, “Why Is She Still Here?” and “I Can’t Be Around You Anymore.” According to Poehler, “Why Is She Still Here?” is filled with questions, while “I Can’t Be Around You Anymore,” acknowledges that there’s chemistry so good, the relationship has to stop. And via Genius, a snippet of another track, “No One Is You” has also been shared.

Bite Me Merch

To accompany the album’s release, merchandise for Bite Me is currently available to pre-order via the Reneé Rapp official website. Alongside pink and cherry colored vinyls, fans can also shop graphic tees and tanks, hoodies and sweats, and even an “R” initial necklace. If the hot pink sweatpants are any indication, it looks like Rapp hasn’t left her Mean Girls era just yet.