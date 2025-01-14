Many people love to begin the year with a set of goals and resolutions that will positively contribute to the lifestyle they want. One common goal that many college students tend to set at the beginning of each year is to implement more reading into their lives. There are so many benefits that come with reading, but amid busy semesters that already demand a ton of academic reading, reading for pleasure can sometimes fall by the wayside. However, reading can be a joyful and relaxing activity for many — one that’s well worth the extra effort to incorporate it into their daily or weekly routines.

When it comes to the reading goals that people set for themselves at the beginning of each year, many tend to aim to read a specific number of books in a given month, semester, or year. However, when setting a reading goal (or any goal for that matter), it’s important to be specific on how you are going to achieve this goal, as well as getting clear on why you actually want to accomplish this goal. For many, setting a pie-in-the-sky reading goal ends in disappointment, because going from reading half a book in a year to reading 50 books in a year just isn’t all that achievable. That’s why setting more realistic reading goals at the start of a semester can help set you up for success in the long run — especially as a student who already has a packed schedule and a million things on their plate. So, here are seven realistic reading goals to consider.

Join a Book Club (& Actually Keep Up With It)

Joining a book club is a great way to help hit your reading goals. There are likely many book clubs that exist on campus, either official ones or ones that exist within friend groups. If you can’t find an active book club, you can consider taking the initiative and starting your own! This will definitely help you keep up with your reading goals, as you will be in charge of running the club and organizing the readings and group meetings throughout the semester.

Book clubs are great for people who have a reading goal, because not only does everyone in the group get to hold each other accountable for the books they read, but it’s an extra driving force that will inspire you to achieve your goals. Let’s say your book club reads a book a month — that’s already 12 books you can add to your list of books read for the year, in addition to anything you read outside of that book club on your own time. Plus, having a community of fellow book lovers will open you up to all kinds of reading recommendations to consider outside of your monthly book.

Just keep in mind, it’s important to actually keep up with this club and not have it be a club you visit only once in a while.

Read One Thing For Fun A Week

Reading can serve different purposes. When people think of a “reading goal,” they tend to only think of novels, but that doesn’t have to be the case. You can expand your reading goal to just making sure to read something every day or every week for fun. Understandably, during the semester, school work can get in the way and affect your ability to read for leisure, so instead of committing reading a certain number of novels, consider reading something else, like a magazine, a recipe, a brochure, a comic, a poem, a short story or novella, a play or script, and so forth.

Try a New Genre Each Month

People often focus too much on the number of books they read, when they should actually be focusing on what they are reading. There are so many options to choose from! Reading different genres will expand your reading repertoire and expose you to so many different ideas, points of view, and subject matters. Who knows — you may even find a new series or author you love.

Read More Books From Authors of Marginalized Communities

Speaking of expanding your reading repertoire, another reading goal to set for yourself is to read more books from authors of marginalized communities. Reading stories from those of a marginalized community can create a sense of belonging or connection if you relate to what is being told in the story or if you are a member of that community. If not, reading books from authors of marginalized communities can also introduce new perspectives into your life based on what is being written about. This can help you support different communities, learn from lived experiences, and bring what you learn from your reading into your everyday life.

Shop in Local or Secondhand BookStores

Shopping in local or secondhand bookstores is a great way to discover new books. They can have a curated selection since their inventory is likely smaller and more niche. Plus, these types of stores are also important for both the community and the globe — by shopping locally, you’ll be supporting a small business, and with secondhand bookstores, you can purchase books that were already used, which is in turn better for the environment in terms of sustainability.

Host a Book Swap

Another way to involve others in your reading goals and be sustainable when it comes to reading is to host or take part in a book swap. This is when you exchange books with a group of friends or peers. With a book swap, you can share your love of reading with fellow bookworms, discover what kind of literature each of you are interested in, and also save money by trading books instead of going out and buying a new one at a bookstore. You may find out about a cool new series, author, or sub-genre you never even knew existed.

Get A Public Library Card (& Use It)

Libraries are a great resource when it comes to getting books. Utilizing libraries not only helps you financially, but you are also supporting a crucial service in your community that is meant to be accessible to everyone. Plus, libraries also host community events and provide access to digital resources and technology. All you need to do is get a library card — usually for free — and you will have access to the physical and e-book collections your local library offers.

Use a Reading Tracker App

When many use reading tracker apps to help them achieve their reading goals, you can make your goal simply be to use a reading tracker app! There are many options to choose from for free — many of the apps help you to dive deeper into your reading habits, such as keeping track of the number of pages you read, how long on average it takes you to read a book, and more. Think of your reading tracker as your literary version of the Spotify Wrapped that you can check at any point during the year or semester to see how you’re doing.