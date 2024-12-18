We Got Exclusive Spotify Wrapped Data For 3 Colleges, & Here’s What They Thought About The Results

Spotify Wrapped 2024 came out on Dec. 4, and being one of the most-anticipated events of the year, people are still raving on social media about their results. With Spotify Wrapped, users can find data on their most-streamed artists, songs, and albums. Data is covered from Jan. 1 to around mid-November each year. Many people have taken to Instagram or TikTok to eagerly share the artists they listened to the most, and reflect on how much their music has changed — or stayed the same — throughout the year. And this year, Spotify shared exclusive data with Her Campus on how specific college campuses listened to music in 2024.
There’s something exciting about looking at everyone else’s top songs and albums and seeing how many people listen to the same artists you do. Not to mention, the satisfaction of being an artist’s top listener! Luckily for some Her Campus chapters, the excitement didn’t end there. This year, Spotify shared data with Her Campus from three different college campuses. The data includes including their most-streamed artists and tracks. Featuring artists from Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter to Kendrick Lamar, these college students did not miss!
Here are the Spotify Wrapped results from Grand Canyon University, Tampa University, and Southern University and A&M College, as well as some reactions from chapter members on campus at those schools.
- Grand Canyon University
-
GCU’s Most-Streamed Artists
- Taylor Swift
- Drake
- Peso Pluma
- $uicideboy$
- Kanye West
- Morgan Wallen
- Fuerza Regida
- Kendrick Lamar
- Future
- Junior H
GCU’s Most-Streamed Songs
- “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
- “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
- “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” by Tommy Richman
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish
- “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone
- “I Had Some Help (Feat. Morgan Wallen)” by Post Malone
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey
- “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan
- “La Diabla” by Xavi
- “Too Sweet” by Hozier
GCU is notable for its diversity, and this is definitely reflected in their music. Bianca Martinez-Paez, a student at GCU, says, “I believe all students have their own music taste, where it all depends on the mood and setting initially.” Another student from GCU, Arlene Bencomo, agrees with this take, saying, “We have a very diverse community of students.” Olivia Neubauer says she doesn’t believe the list is fully representative of the music on campus. “My school also listens to country and worship music,” she says.
- Tampa University
-
Tampa’s Most-Streamed Artists
- Taylor Swift
- Drake
- Morgan Wallen
- Bad Bunny
- Future
- Kanye West
- Travis Scott
- The Weeknd
- Metro Boomin
- Zach Bryan
Tampa’s Most-Streamed Tracks
- “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
- “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone
- “I Had Some Help (Feat. Morgan Wallen)” by Post Malone
- “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey
- “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” by Tommy Richman
- “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims
- “Too Sweet” by Hozier
- “CARNIVAL” by Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, ¥$
- “Like That” by Future, Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin
Tampa’s data features many of the top songs on Billboard Hot 100 List this year. One student at Tampa, Karolyne Rodriguez, attests to the accuracy of the data, saying, “When you ask people who their favorite artist is, it’s usually one of those.” Another student, Caroline — while agreeing with the list — felt there were some artists that should’ve been included. “I definitely think Gracie Abrams should be added to this list, as well as Noah Kahan,” she said.
- Southern University and A&M College
-
SUBR’s Most-Streamed Artists
- Taylor Swift
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again
- Drake
- Zach Bryan
- Morgan Wallen
- Future
- Kanye West
- Metro Boomin
- Travis Scott
- SZA
SUBR’s Most-Streamed Tracks
- “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” by Tommy Richman
- “I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)” by Zach Bryan
- “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone
- “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
- “Too Sweet” by Hozier
- “I Had Some Help (Feat. Morgan Wallen)” by Post Malone
- “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan
- “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
- “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey
SUBR is holding down the fort with these party songs! Student Kayla Sauntia Williams noted, “I feel that these results seem accurate due to them being highly-played at events.”