5 Tips To Make The Most Of Your Professor’s Office Hours

Walking into your professor’s office hours for the first time can feel a bit awkward if you’re not fully prepared. It’s a new semester, with new professors, and new ways for you to panic when you see “office hours” listed on your syllabus. That section alone can be intimidating, but in reality, office hours are not scary as they seem. In fact, office hours can actually be the best hack for getting through your four years of college.

Think about it: Your professor literally sets aside time just to talk with you. It’s like free one-on-one coaching that can help with everything from understanding a difficult reading to brainstorming ideas for your next project. Even better? Office hours are your opportunity to build a real connection with the person grading your work. That connection can mean better feedback, a more enjoyable class, and maybe even a letter of recommendation when you need one.

The truth is, walking into office hours doesn’t have to feel like you’re walking into the principal’s office back in sixth grade. There are plenty of low-key ways to make your semester easier, and yes, even a little less stressful. No matter where you are in your college journey, knowing how to take advantage of your office hours is worth it. If you’re not too sure where to start, don’t stress. So, I’ve rounded up some tips to help you make the most out of your office hour time.

Ask for career advice

Office hours are more than homework help; they’re also the perfect time to talk about your future. Your professors have been where you are now, and many may have career advice to share — or even better, connections that can help you after graduation. They can also give you the inside scoop on future classes, like which electives are right for you and can best set you up for success.

Ask about research & internship opportunities

Beyond academics, remember that your professors are experts in their field, and they know other experts. Asking about their research, career journey, or the latest trends in their industry can spark a conversation that shows you’re genuinely interested in learning outside of the classroom. These yap sessions can deepen your understanding, build stronger relationships, and maybe lead to an internship, research opportunity, or a job down the road.

How you ask matters. Avoid vague questions like, “I want an internship. What’s out there?” Instead, do your research. For example, you can reference opportunities past students have done and ask next steps you’d need to follow to get to that point.

Bring Big Ideas

Office hours don’t have to be all “help me with this problem set.” Show up with big-idea questions, like how a theory relates to real life, or how a concept you’re studying applies to another field you’re interested in. It shows the professor you’re thinking outside the box.

Get Feedback on Your Work Style

It can be tough to know how you’re really doing in a class until you get that dreadful Canvas notification about your latest midterm or essay grade. (Trust me, I’ve been there). Take the opportunity during office hours to ask for feedback before you get to that point. Ask your professor how they think you’re doing. Are you rushing? Are you missing the main idea? It’s like getting a sneak peek at your final grade while you still have time to change it.

Don’t show up empty-handed

Nothing’s worse than sitting down with your teacher and absolutely blanking on the question you wanted to ask. Help yourself out and spend at least 10 minutes skimming through your homework, grades, or notes beforehand, then make a quick list of anything that feels confusing. Not only does it help get the conversation going, but also shows your professor the kind of student you are. Bonus points if you just have an ongoing list of questions before, so you don’t panic on the day of.