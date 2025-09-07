With each semester comes a new set of classes, a new schedule to navigate, and new professors. It can be nerve-wracking to have new professors, especially if you’re in a tough class or you’ve heard less-than-stellar things about them. A quick check-in on Rate My Professors can easily light the fuse of anxiety; a name once heard in passing conversations can quickly become enemy No. 1 in a matter of clicks. But regardless of your preemptive opinions on a professor, it’s important to attempt a good first impression.

A good first impression with anyone, especially a professor, can make all the difference. If a first impression goes well, it can turn into a professional relationship, leading to future connections, deeper educational experiences, and opportunities in the workforce. On the flip side, an unsuccessful first impression could unfortunately impact how your professors view you. No matter if you’re a first year or taking a victory lap, first impressions can make or break a class. School can be stressful enough, so there’s no sense in adding more stress from a poor introduction.

Thankfully, good first impressions do not have to be difficult to achieve. With a few quick reminders, and a deep breath or two, you can get started on the right food this back-to-school season.

Come to class prepared.

Sometimes the simplest gestures have the greatest effect. Being as prepared as possible for a class is a subtle but strong way to make a good impression. Reading the syllabus and any additional material before class is a great start. It’s also important to ensure you have all your school supplies in order, such as ensuring your technology is charged up and having writing utensils to pair with your notebooks. Additionally, if you have a lab or class that requires specific clothing, ensure you are within code.

Don’t be shy.

Remember that professors are people too, and were most likely in your shoes one time or another — meaning, they are human! If you walk by them on the way to your seat, say “hello.” If you pass them on your way out, a quick “thank you” or “have a nice day” goes a long way. As someone who isn’t the most outgoing person, I do my best to at least say hi to my professors; it’s the best way to start a conversation.

Ask (relevant) questions.

This is applicable both in and outside of the classroom. It’s one thing to stay after class to ask for clarification or resource recommendations on a tricky concept; it’s another to email your professor a list of questions that can be answered by simply skimming through the syllabus. It’s important to remember that it’s not a bad thing if you don’t have questions to ask the professor. There are more ways to interact with your professor than holding them up with unnecessary observations and “what ifs.”

Take interest in the course and professor’s area of expertise

It can be challenging to study material that doesn’t interest you, but paying attention in class is an excellent way to be on the professor’s good side. Additionally, most professors work on research or projects outside of their lectures. If their field of study is related to the course material, don’t be afraid to bring it up! During my undergrad thesis, I would often talk to one of my professors about telemetry, a subject my professor studies intently, as it was relevant to the course, and I think it went a long way to strengthen our academic relationship.

Don’t bite off more than you can chew.

If you don’t know the answer to a question, don’t raise your hand. If you’re unfamiliar with a topic, don’t pretend to be an expert. It’s better to let someone else answer the question than for you to insist on getting attention. Simply listening to the lecture makes more of an impression than being distracting.

Above all, be honest!

There’s no point in trying to be somebody you’re not. It’s never a good idea to try to build an academic connection based on lies. If you’re finding yourself twisting your opinions and character to impress a professor, then you aren’t doing it for the right reasons. If you end up disagreeing on something, they may even respect you for having your own opinion.