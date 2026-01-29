The moment students start returning to school post-winter break, the countdown to spring break begins. The weather is chilling (literally), everyone is already freaking out about midterms, and those Vitamin D supplements are just not hitting the same. So, clearly, the best remedy is a week to relax. Go ahead, marathon that show you’ve been meaning to start, or just sleep for 14 hours a day — no judgement. If that’s not your vibe, you can check out that restaurant you’ve seen on Instagram over and over again but never had the time to actually get to. Or, you know, you can do all of these things — and more — while on a proper vacation.

Whether you’re looking forward to some alone time or you want a chance to let loose with your girls, a spring break trip is the perfect opportunity to give yourself the reset you need, in whatever form that may be. But if you’re not the planner of your friend group, or if the concept of putting together a spring break vacation is just too anxiety-inducing, you can still have the trip of your dreams, because there are companies out there willing to do all the planning for you. That’s right, to maximize relaxation, even in the planning process, you can hand the reins over to one of the below travel companies — all you have to do is show up (and pay, of course).

G Adventures

If you love an adventure and are more than willing to embark on a few hikes, then G Adventures might be the planner for you. Trek the Inca Trail in Peru or sail from Ko Phi Phi to Phuket in Thailand, with planned activities and living arrangements along the way. Plus, you can get help booking flights with the best deals!

EF Ultimate Break

With trips that can range from three days to two weeks, EF Ultimate Break can take you to some of the coolest places in the world — even multiple cities in one trip! Click on the “Week of…” button on the EF website that aligns with your spring break dates and see what excursions are available for you.

Student Escape

Are you a 365 party girl? Can you not think of a better way to get classes off your mind than living it up on the beach with your pals? Student Escape has you covered with exclusive access to clubs and party packages in locations that might actually be close to home.

Contiki

For a small group or for solo travellers, Contiki can help you get where you want to go, even if all you know is that you want to see some castles or lie on the beach. With destinations around the world and deals going on constantly (even some last-minute ones, in case you can’t make up your mind in advance), this company allows you to easily compare destination options so you end up in the location that’s right for you.

StudentCity

StudentCity is built for students on a budget, with trips that are just as impressive as any others. Starting at $199 per person, StudentCity’s packages are all about creating the ultimate spring break experience for every student.

Pack Up + Go

Feeling spontaneous? Why not let a company plan your spring break to a mystery destination? Pack Up + Go will orchestrate your dream getaway to a country you might have never dreamed of up until this point, all while factoring in your personal preferences and budget. The company will send you an envelope with the information you need to prepare, and all you have to do is pack up and go! (Get it?)