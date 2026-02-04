The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As college students, safety is a very real concern, especially in certain settings, like late at night, when you’re alone, or even if you find yourself in the middle of a hostile situation. It can feel like a scary time to be a college student, but even if you think it might feel nice to just completely ignore these issues, it is so important to stay aware and be prepared.

The common advice you’ve probably heard when it comes to staying safe as a college student is to avoid potentially dangerous situations as much as possible. And yes, that’s true, but it’s also unrealistic to expect yourself to avoid risk 100% of the time. We know that even if we stick with our friends, practice awareness of our surroundings, and try everything to be as safe as possible, sketchy situations can still arise. That’s why it can be helpful to have the right tools with you to make sure you’re able to defend yourself as best as possible, if a situation calls for it. Best case scenario, you’ll never need to use them, but you’ll have the peace of mind of having them.

Of course, you can’t just walk around campus with any kind of weapon shoved in your cute little Lululemon tote bag (nor would I assume you’d want to!). College campuses have rules about what you can and can’t have on campus, and those rules absolutely extend to personal safety devices. With that in mind, below are some personal safety devices you can (typically) have on college campuses — just be sure to double-check with your school’s rules before making any purchases.

She\’s Birdie She’s Birdie Personal Safety Alarm ($35) This device is a super loud alarm that also flashes a bright light. To activate it, you simply pull out the clip at the top, so it’s super easy to use in a situation when you might want to scare someone away, or alert people around that you are potentially in danger. Plus, it clips super easily to your keys. See On She’s Birdie

Invisawear Invisawear Beaded Chain Necklace ($100) Although this looks like an ordinary necklace, there is actually a hidden alarm button on the back of the charm that you can press if you ever feel you’re in a dangerous situation. Once pressed, the device will immediately send your location to the emergency contacts you set up with the device. It can also record video, call 911, and provide SOS calls, so this could be a super discreet way to call for help, especially if you don’t have access to a phone. Bonus for the fashion girlies: There are tons of different styles to choose from. See On Invisawear

MALTERZER Malterzer Strawberry Defense Keychain ($13) Another cutesy option: Even though this looks like an ordinary keychain, the strawberry part actually detaches and is able to be used as a weapon (strictly if necessary!), as the stems are pretty sharp and made of metal. This is super easy to add to any set keys, and can be used to defend yourself pretty quickly in dangerous situations. At all other times, it’s just an adorable vibe! See On Amazon

Generic Glass Breaker Keychain ($8) This keychain is made of metal and has a sharp point, so when slammed into glass, it will be able to shatter it. This can be super helpful if you’re trapped or stuck somewhere; the sharp point can also double as a self defense tool against an attacker. See On Amazon