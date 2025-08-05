College move-in time is rapidly approaching, and while freshmen are gearing up to live alone for the first time, they’re not the only ones embracing a new stage of independence — upperclassmen who are moving off campus are also leveling up.

While it’s common to live in dorms or other on-campus housing for the first year or two at college, not many schools expect you to do so for all four years. In fact, for many colleges and universities, it’s considered a rite of passage to live in off-campus housing before you graduate. No more RAs, dining halls, or lofted beds anymore — you get to be on your own, with all the freedom you once dreamt of. But this freedom undeniably comes with some serious responsibility, and some serious concerns. I’m not just talking about making sure you pay rent and utilities on time — no more dorms also means no more security guards or ID card scanners, and you’ll soon find yourself solely responsible for your own safety.

Look, I’m not here to scare anyone, but I am here to make sure you’re informed. Research shows that 18- to 24-year-olds experience the highest rate of stalking among adults, and they are also at the highest risk for experiencing violent crime. Additionally, half of all robbery victims are younger than 26. And while it’s hard to find statistics about the frequency and types of crimes specifically victimizing college students living off campus, it’s not hard to draw the connections and come to the conclusion that your safety should not be an afterthought when moving off campus.

It’s a big adjustment, and it can be a scary one. No matter how many housemates you have or baseball bats you keep by the door, it’s nerve-wracking to come home to a creaky house or poorly lit apartment complex at the end of the night. But while the sudden responsibility for your own safety and wellbeing may feel like a large weight to carry, there are some tangible steps you can take to keep yourself as safe as possible, and to ease your fears.

In an exclusive interview with Her Campus, Kiana Racha, Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety communications manager, shares some of the most important tips for staying safe in off-campus housing so you can go back to enjoying that newfound independence. Here are some ways to stay vigilant and keep yourself safe amid all the excitement of living on your own.

Always lock your door – yes, even if you’re only gone for a few minutes.

Let’s start with a simple, yet important reminder: Keep your door locked! Crimes of opportunity are extremely common, and an unlocked door can make you an easy target for anyone motivated enough. Every time you leave the house, lock the door behind you.

Always make sure the door is locked when you’re inside as well — especially when you’ll be upstairs or sleeping. “Many times, a thief will enter an unlocked residence to find that [they have] free reign on the bottom floor of the house, because all of its residents are on the second floor,” Racha says.

Be aware of who can see into your home, and what they can see.

If just anyone can see into your house at all hours of the day — thus seeing you and all of your belongings — that’s a huge safety risk. Curtains and blinds can go a long way. According to Racha, it is also important to keep your valuable items out of sight, and even in locked areas. “A laptop, a PS5, or an iPhone are easy targets for potential thieves,” she says.

That said, it’s also a safety risk if you can’t see what’s going on outside. “Be sure all outdoor lighting features on your apartment are working. If they malfunction, notify your landlord right away,” says Racha. Adequate outdoor lighting leaves potential intruders with nowhere to hide, helping to deter suspicious activity in the first place. Plus, remember to always make sure you can identify who’s on the other side of the door before opening it.

If you come home to signs of a break-in, don’t enter.

If you get home after class or a night out and see signs of forced entry, like a broken window or damaged locks and doorframes, or even just an unlocked door that you could have sworn you locked behind you when you left, that’s your sign to turn right back around. “If you return home and find an open or broken window or door, do not enter,” Racha says. “Go elsewhere to call the police.”

Additionally, if you do enter your home and then realize you were robbed, be sure not to clean the burglary scene before police arrive — it’s important that they see exactly what the thief did, with no changes, in order to gather evidence.

Limit your location sharing.

In college, location sharing can be an important safety precaution. On a night out, it can be crucial that your closest friends know where to find you. But be careful who you trust with your exact whereabouts, especially in real time.

According to Racha, sharing or posting your live location can be risky, and you should avoid it when you can — especially when doing so reveals your home address.

Keep your social media accounts private.

Another tip for maintaining your privacy, and thus your security, is to keep your social (media) circle small. “Set your social media accounts to private, and regularly review who can see your posts,” Racha advises.

While it can be annoying to constantly keep up with your follow requests, it’s important that only the people you trust can see your socials — which may give hints about your whereabouts, your routines, and other information someone can use to harm you. Nobody wants unwelcome eyes on their posts, especially those with bad intentions. It may require a frustrating amount of upkeep, but the only real way to maintain control over who sees your social media activity is by keeping it private.

Be careful about your posting behavior.

In general, posting on social media comes with risks. When living independently, be extra sure that none of your social media activity puts you in danger.

First of all, avoid posting your keys or ID cards. “Even a quick photo can expose your apartment keys or student ID number,” Racha says. In that same vein, avoid tagging your home address or including visible landmarks that might indicate where you live.

According to Racha, it can also be risky to post in real time. When sharing photos or videos, wait until after you’ve left a specific location or event, so people can’t track your whereabouts in real time.

Finally, don’t forget to be cautious about your roommates’ privacy too. “Always get permission before posting photos inside your apartment or of your roommates,” Racha says. While looking out for your own safety, be sure you’re looking out for others’ as well.

Remain as alert as possible.

While resources like your school’s Department of Public Safety or your local police department are helpful, the best person to task with your safety is you. Always be aware of your surroundings. “Your safety and security ultimately depend on you as an individual for effectiveness and success,” Racha says.

According to Racha, many crimes occur right under the noses of people who simply didn’t notice anything suspicious. Being alert to your environment can significantly reduce the possibility of becoming a crime statistic. While it might be the simplest of all safety tips, it’s also the most important: Just keeping your wits about you can make all the difference.