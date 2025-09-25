The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Owala is on top of its game this fall. From jaw-dropping back-to-school deals to its college tours, Owala’s latest collab couldn’t have dropped at a better time. With Wicked: For Good flying into theaters on Nov. 21, Owala is giving fans a reason to start celebrating early with a limited-edition Color Drop inspired by everyone’s favorite witches.

The designs lean into the Oz aesthetic while still keeping the look simple and stylish. The Glinda bottle comes in a soft pearlescent pink that shimmers every time you move it in the light, while the Elphaba bottle leans into a bold emerald green that is impossible to ignore. Each design also has a raised geometric pattern etched on top of its sparkling colors — Glinda’s marked with subtle Gs and Elphaba’s with Es — making them feel even more like true collector’s items. They’re different, but put them together and they make the perfect pair — one good, one powerful, and both iconic, just like the characters they embody. Each bottle is a part of Owala’s 32 oz. FreeSip line, which means you’ll get the brand’s signature sip or swig lid along with a durable, leak-proof build Owala is known for. So it’s not just about the look — it’s actually a bottle you’ll want to use every day.

The Wicked x Owala collection officially launches Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. EST, just in time to start your countdown to the movie’s premiere. Priced at $39.99 individually, the Wicked x Owala bottles are a bit of splurge, but one that doubles as merch you’ll use on the daily instead of letting it gather dust on your desk is, IMO, worth it. If you want both witches by your side, Owala’s bundle option includes Glinda and Elphaba together for $79.98 for the ultimate Oz bestie moment.

If you’re worried about missing your chance, Owala makes it easy to stay ahead of the drop. Head to the product page and hit the “Notify Me” button to sign up for email reminders. That way, you’ll be ready when the clock strikes 12 p.m. on Oct. 8.