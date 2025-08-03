I remember when I was a kid that one of my favorite days of the year was when my family took my little sister and I on a big shopping trip for our back-to-school clothes. It always felt like such a big deal, and it was so fun to come home and have a little fashion show in all of my new outfits. This trend has continued even as I’m in college, and has expanded beyond just clothing to everyday stuff I need for all aspects of life. Thankfully, some of Gen Z’s favorite brands are big back-to-school shopping supporters, with many of them having sales this time of year to make all our hauls a little easier on our wallets. One such brand is Owala, the popular water bottle company that could basically be a sponsor for college life — that’s how beloved it is by students.

Just in time for the return of fall semester, Owala is having a sitewide sale for back to school season! The sale is 20% off and covers every product in stock on the Owala website. (Yes, for real!) The sale starts Sunday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. MST, and will end on the following Saturday, Aug. 9, at 11:59 p.m. MST, so make sure to place your orders before then if you want to get in on these savings!

Because the sale is site-wide, it means that even Owala’s most popular products will be on sale (assuming they remain in stock). Yes, that includes Owala’s FreeSip style water bottle, which has become a super popular option, competing with the likes of Stanley and HydroFlask. The bottle comes in a huge range of color combinations, and in a size range including 24oz, 32oz, and 40oz. Also featured on the site is Owala’s tumblers, which also come in multiple colors and sizes, and other styles of water bottles.

A water bottle is always a necessity for long days of walking and studying on campus, so of course a good, durable, and cute one is the perfect thing to pick up during your back-to-school shopping spree, and Owala’s Back To School 2025 sale has made this even easier.