One of the best parts of the start of a new school year is all the activities and fun things happening on campus before the novelty of back to school season inevitably wears off. All jokes aside, the beginning of a new school year offers up so many exciting things to do on campus — from frosh events, to sorority recruitment, to, you know, actually going to class, there is always something happening on or around campuses, or events to live vicariously through if you’re content to just chill in your dorm room (no judgment!). During this time, you can also find brands popping up around campus — especially during the first few weeks — doing events to engage and entertain students. One of these brands that you can expect to see on some college campuses soon is Owala.

Part of its recently announced 2025 College Tour, Owala will be at several college campuses this fall to keep up the good back-to-school vibes with a series of pickleball tournaments. Along with this, students will get the chance to shop Owala merch.

So, if you’re wondering about all the what, when, and where types of questions — you’re not alone. Here’s everything to know about Owala’s 2025 College Tour, including whether you can expect to see the brand on your college campus this fall.

What to expect from Owala’s 2025 College Tour

Essentially, Owala’s college tour is a pickleball tournament. The brand will be setting up pickleball games for students to play and compete on their campus — for free! Everyone who registers will get a change to play, no previous knowledge of the sport required.

What’s more, there will also be pop-up shops where students can buy merchandise and have any Owala item purchased engraved for free. Plus, there will be free snacks, music, and ample opportunity to meet people and enjoy the fun, even if you don’t play.

What schools are on Owala’s 2025 College Tour?

Owala’s College Tour will be stopping at three college campuses this fall: The Ohio State University, Indiana University, Nebraska University, on Sept. 23, Sept. 25, and Sept. 30, respectively.

Who can join?

Any university student at these schools can register online to be a part of the fun. If you go to register and find the spots are filled, you can still go in person to register on the day of, or just show up to be a spectator and shop the merch.

Whether or not you’re someone who likes pickleball, if you go to school at any of these colleges, consider stopping by. If for nothing else, then do it for the plot.