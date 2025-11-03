Halloween has come and gone, and for many, that means the winter holidays are officially upon us! (No shade to Thanksgiving; its time will still come.) Now that the costumes have been worn and the candy eaten, it’s time to start getting in the holly jolly spirit — and Owala is here to help. Here’s what to know about Owala’s holiday 2025 collections, dropping just in time to ring in the season.

Owala has become a staple brand for the holidays, with highly anticipated winter-themed drops that fit the vibe of the season — and make for great gifts. In 2024, Owala’s Merry & Bright collection gave fans chic, understated options and sold out quickly. Now, in 2025, Owala is kicking off the festivities with two holiday collections — and they are stunning.

First up is the (very aptly named, if I may say so) Holiday Collection, going live on Owala’s website, as well as Dick’s Sporting Goods, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. MST. This collection is made up of a variety of Owala products, in festive new designs, including the Owala FreeSip 24oz and Owala FreeSip Sway 30oz, both available in the Wintergreen (a shiny green color) and Poinsettia (a shiny red color) designs; the Owala FreeSip 32oz in Sugar Plum Fairy (a pretty pink bow pattern) and Holiday Hygge (a blue, cream, and red sweater pattern), and the Owala SmoothSip Slider 20oz in North Pole (a light green and white design showcasing a snowy village). The selections range in price from $30 to $35, depending on which one you choose.

Next, Owala’s Target holiday offerings will be hitting shelves (both online and IRL) on Sunday, Nov. 9. There are two Target-exclusive colors in this collection: In Good Company and Absolute Sleigh. The Wintergreen and Poinsettia colors from Owala’s main Holiday Collection will also be included. The full Target lineup — in all its shiny glory — includes the Owala FreeSip Sway 30oz and the Owala FreeSip 32oz in all four colors. (Additionally, the Wintergreen and Poinsettia 32oz sizes are exclusive to Target, so if you’re looking for a rare bottle to add to your collection, one of these could be it!)