Owala’s Merry And Bright Collection Is Here… & Already Selling Out

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Get ready to stay hydrated in style, because Owala, the water bottle company that consistently goes viral on social media, has just announced a new lineup of holiday releases, called, appropriately, the Merry and Bright collection. This collection, which the company released on Nov. 7, features five new products inspired by the holiday season, with the brand’s iconic products like the FreeSip water bottle and tumbler coming in festive colors and prints.

These products are perfect for those who want to lean into the joy of the season, while also still maintaining their cool-girl aesthetic. No cutesy Santa Claus cartoons or snowflake patterns here — this collection brings in the holiday aesthetic with seasonal colors and subtle winter-inspired details. So, not only are they perfect for this season, but you can also use them year-round!

These products are all available online now; however, they likely won’t be around for long. According to Owala’s website, “These are special edition products. Once we sell out, we do not plan to restock them.” So definitely get your hands on them now. (Also, BTW, they will not be eligible for any discounts or promotions.)

So, without further ado, here are all the products in Owala’s Merry and Bright Collection 2024.

Spruce The Halls 24oz FreeSip

Owala Spruce The Halls is a pattern inspired by all the fir greenery around during the holidays. This bottle is the darkest of the collection, featuring a black background with green fir branches all over. Sometimes, the branches also line up to create a Christmas tree shape, which is so cute. The lid also matches the color scheme, featuring black and green details. This bottle is available on the Owala website for $32.99. See on Owala

Cinnamon 24oz FreeSip

Owala Cinnamon is a burgundy color water bottle with a matte finish, obviously inspired by the color of cinnamon. The lid also features some light pink details that really pop out against the dark red. This bottle is available on the Owala website for $32.99. See on Owala

Candy Cane Lane 24oz FreeSip Twist

Owala Candy Cane Lane is the other patterned bottle of this collection, inspired by the festive stripes in candy canes. The bottle has a light pink background and features a red stripe that swirls down the bottle. The twist-off lid also has a little carrying strap to make it easier to hold — and easier to not lose your lid! This bottle is available on the Owala website for $32.99. See on Owala

Snowglobe 40oz Tumbler

Owala Snowglobe is the only tumbler that is part of this holiday collection. Inspired by all the snow during the holidays, this bottle is a shimmery gray-blue color, with bright blue lid and straw — and with a carrying handle, this tumbler is perfect to take with you wherever you go! This bottle is available on the Owala website for $42.99. See on Owala

Holiday Magic 32oz FreeSip