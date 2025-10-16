The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s October, and having a fun Halloween (and Halloweekend) is definitely a priority. But once the cobwebs, costumes, and jack o’ lanterns are put to rest on Nov. 1, the realization will hit that the holiday season will be here before you know it, and with it comes advent calendars. Between classes, midterms, group projects,going home for Thanksgiving, and taking finals in early December, when will you have time to buy gifts? To avoid panicking about what to get, shop at Walmart in person or online for advent calendars — the gift sets that keep on giving with daily trinkets for multiple days, so every day leading up to the holidays is a special one.

Walmart products are great quality and they’re affordable, so you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank for a good quality advent calendar gift set. There are also so many options to choose from, including beauty sets and calendars based off of viral pop culture moments, like Wicked. Below, I’ve listed advent calendars from Walmart that would be the perfect gift for a birthday, the holiday season, or any other occasion this year.

Netflix YuMe Netflix Countdown Advent Calendar ($89) Raise your hand if your favorite show is a popular Netflix series. Think Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Outer Banks, One Piece, The Witcher, and more. If so, this advent calendar is for you, since it has collectibles for each show. See On Walmart

LEJHVAQK LEJHVAQK Classic Broadway Shows Advent Calendar ($15) If your friend loves theatre and dreams of starring on Broadway, this advent calendar has character collectibles from classic Broadway shows. See On Walmart

BeautySpaceNK BeautySpaceNK Premium Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar ($30) This beauty set is valued at $135, and includes essentials from top brands such as Mario Badescu and Patchology. See On Walmart

Squishmallows Squishmallows Micromallows Holiday Advent Calendar ($10) Squishmallows are so cute, right? Then why not give someone one every day? Your recipient can collect 24 adorable mini squishies and can take them anywhere they go. See On Walmart

DOSRT Dosrt Wicked Advent Calendar 2025 ($30) Wicked fans will love this advent calendar, especially after Wicked: For Good releases in theaters. IMO, you should add this to your cart before the Wicked frenzy is at an all time high. See On Walmart

Funko Funko Pop Figures Advent Calendar: The Office ($58) Instead of buying your friend who loves The Office one Funko Pop, gift them 24 characters to collect. Walmart has Funko Pop advent calendars for other popular media including Marvel, DC, and Harry Potter. See On Walmart