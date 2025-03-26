The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Struggling to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift that will actually get used? Owala’s new Flower Crown collection may be just what you need (either for your mom or just for you). Featuring a bright floral design in soft pastel colors, these water bottles embody spring’s fresh and colorful energy — here’s what to know about the new Color Drop.

Don’t let the dainty design and pretty name fool you: Owala ensured these bottles were built to last. Featuring a leak-proof lid, comfortable grip, and the same sturdy design Owala is known for, each one is ready to handle everything from early-morning errands to last-minute weekend plans. It’s a practical gift that anyone — including yourself! — can appreciate.

Mark your calendars for April 15 at 12 p.m. EST, when Owala officially releases its two Flower Crown bottles as part of its Color Drop program: the 24 oz. Free Sip priced at $34.99 and a 40 oz. Tumbler that is priced at $44.99. Both styles come in the same floral print.

Owala 40 oz Tumbler $44.99 See on Owala

Owala 24 oz FreeSip $34.99 See on Owala

If you do end up buying a Flower Crown Owala as a gift for Mother’s Day, you can level up the present by pairing it with a handwritten note or a self-care treat, like her favorite book or skin care product. You can even tuck in a cute sleep mask — because let’s be honest, she deserves her beauty sleep. And if you’re getting it for yourself, you can always get yourself something fun to go with it as well — it is almost the end of the semester, after all!

If you’re anxious about missing the drop, Owala’s got you covered. Head over to Owala’s website and hit that “Notify Me” button to sign up for email updates so you get a reminder when the drop is coming.