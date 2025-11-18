Thanksgiving is the most wonderful time of the year — at least, in my opinion. Thanksgiving dinner is a wonderful opportunity to connect with family and friends, share updates and stories — and, of course, to get a couple of pictures in your best fall attire. And if you capture the perfect photos, why not share them on social media? But let’s be honest, when trying to come up with a clever caption, it can often come off as cringy instead. Captions are hard enough as it is, but throw in the sappy sentimentality of the holiday season, and they can teeter on cheesy very quickly!

Here’s a nice rule of thumb to keep in mind for good, non-cringy Thanksgiving Instagram captions: Thanksgiving dinner and Instagram captions have something in common, in that one size does not fit all! Each person has traditions and preferences that make the holiday all the more special, and when it comes to social media, people curate their own feed in the way that best reflects them. The key is to be true to yourself.

But still, it can seem daunting to come up with the perfect, non-cringy caption, especially when there are so many ways to go about it. Thankfully, I’m here to take that chore off of your plate so you can focus on what matters: enjoying the time with loved ones. Because why spend Thanksgiving trying to come up with the perfect Instagram caption when there are 36 waiting to be used?

If you’re attending Friendsgiving

Not everyone can or chooses to spend time with family, but Thanksgiving is not a family-exclusive holiday.

A group of real fine diners

The best food is enjoyed with the best friends

We ate that!

My secret ingredient? These people.

The court will plant 10 trees in our honor (IYKYK).

Same time next year?

If you’re there for the food

It’s the best holiday of the year for the foodies. It’s mandatory to commemorate the moment!

Winner winner, turkey dinner!

I yam who I yam.

I’ve never met a pie I didn’t like.

Wine in hand and gravy pumping through my veins.

My love language? Leftovers.

Eat, drink, and cranberry

I’m too full to think of a caption.

If you’re all about family

It’s the perfect holiday to spend with family, so it needs the perfect caption.

Can’t spell family without “ily” <3

Full plates and fuller hearts

Thankful for this chaos

“What if today, we were grateful for everything?” – Charlie Brown

If you’re spending Thanksgiving with your partner

Whether you’re spending the holiday with a long-term love, or it’s your first Thanksgiving together, it’s a great time to highlight your love and appreciation for them.

I’ve only got pies for you.

Thankful for this one.

I love you more than mashed potatoes.

Counting my blessings.

Love at first bite.

If you’ll be watching the football games

There is something quite magical about spending your holidays doing your favorite thing: sitting in front of the TV and cheering on your team.

Thankful for this football season.

I’m sorry for what I said during the game.

Halftime is a fancy word for second dinner time.

Eat hard, cheer harder!

Turkeys and touchdowns

If we lose, at least there’s dessert.

If you’re more of a Black Friday person

Thanksgiving walked so Black Friday could run!