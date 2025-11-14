It’s November, so you know what that means: Black Friday sales are taking stores by storm. Even before the official frenzy hits right after Thanksgiving, brands are rolling out early bargains that make it easier than ever to snag holiday gifts (or treat yourself) early, and without blowing your entire seasonal budget. And if you’re the kind of person who wants the thrill of a good deal without the chaos of waking up at dawn and fighting through crowds, Bath & Body Works has you covered. The brand’s early Black Friday sale is basically a shopper’s dream wrapped in a bow.

Right now, all body care products — including body wash, fragrance mist, body butter, scrubs, and more — are all on sale for just $5.95 until Nov. 17, while supplies last. Yes, you read that right. Considering many of these products typically retail for two to three times that price, this deal makes it incredibly easy to stock up on essentials, grab a few gifts, or finally try one of the scents you’ve been eyeing all year. Even better? The sale even includes some festive scents that you can wear all holiday season long.

Whether you’re into warm, cozy scents or something bright and fruity, this lineup has a bit of everything. The sale features fan-favorite scents like Warm Vanilla Sugar, Twisted Peppermint, Japanese Cherry Blossom, Vanilla Bean Noel, and Winter Candy Apple. Don’t worry, you don’t have to choose just one scent or product. You can buy up to 24 body care products for $5.95 each through this sale, so you have plenty of room to shop.

And if body care isn’t the only thing on your B&BW wishlist, there’s good news. For a limited time, through the morning of Nov. 15, you’ll also be able to partake in the buy one, get one free deal with all candles. This includes three-wicks, single wicks, ceramic candles, and all of the delicious scents that make winter feel warm — even during the chill of the cold months. It’s the perfect chance to grab the candle scents you’ll have burning all winter long, whether you want your house to smell like fresh cinnamon rolls or fresh linen.

Because these sales are while supplies last, you’ll want to hop onto B&BW’s site sooner rather than later. The best scents tend to sell out fast — especially around the holidays — so be sure to grab your favorite scents while you still can. Whether you’re gifting, shopping for yourself, or just love the joy of a great seasonal deal, this sale is absolutely worth checking out before it ends. Happy shopping!