Take a moment to picture Black Friday. What do you see? Long lines forming outside your local mall as you try to shop for loved ones? The “cart empty” notice as you’re trying to snag a pair of nice jeans for yourself before they sell out? Been there — but that’s not all Black Friday shopping has to offer. Now, in addition to your standard Black Friday deals on material items, a variety of travel companies are offering something new: Black Friday travel deals.

Booking a trip during Black Friday season has several advantages: Not only are there discounts, but also, the earlier you book your travel, that typically means the more time you have to break up your payments into manageable installments. This way, you can enjoy a more affordable trip at a more affordable monthly cost. It can be stressful planning an entire trip while staying within your budget, especially as a college student. So, let these travel companies help you out with their pre-planned (and pre-budgeted) trips, all at reduced Black Friday prices. If you’ve been thinking about travel but don’t want to break the bank, consider this your sign to save money and see the world at the same time.

Here are seven companies’ Black Friday 2025 travel deals that are def worth checking out.

EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break, the go-to company for travelers aged 18 to 35, is running a series of travel Black Friday promotions and discounts from Nov. 11 to Nov. 28, 2025. In addition to the month of sales, EF Ultimate Break’s website has a trip builder that will let you build the ultimate out-of-country experience within your price parameters and desired location. To make this even better, these pre-built trips are also on sale.

So, what can you expect from these discounts? Right now, EF Ultimate Break is offering $99 trip deposits, 35% off all travel, and $1,000 off select tours. Plus, for the spontaneous among us, EF Ultimate Break will run flash sales on BookTok-inspired trips, Spring Break trips, and mystery tours (aka, trips where the location isn’t revealed until after it’s booked). EF Ultimate Break is also offering $500 off of women’s trips, giving young women a chance to solo explore while keeping company with a group of adventurous women.

Brendan Vacations

From now until Dec. 4, 2025, Brendan Vacations is offering massive savings — like up to $1,400 off. The biggest deals are offered on the company’s most popular trips, guided tours to Ireland and Scotland. Additionally, if you’re looking for a more intimate experience, you can get up to $1,000 off small group trips and $600 off on private tours.

CIE Tours

CIE Tours (an Ireland-based company), is currently allowing travelers to get 15% off all tours on any date. The sales will be offered in sections: The first set of discounts running from Nov. 3 to Nov. 24, 2025, and the second running from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2, 2025. Available destinations include Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales, Iceland, Italy, and Spain.

Contiki

Another travel company specializing in trips for young people, Contiki is upping the ante in 2025 with the biggest company Black Friday savings to date. From Nov. 12 to Dec. 4, 2025, Contiki is offering travelers who sign up for early access the chance to win their entire trip for free. In addition to the lottery for a free trip, there are also running discounts on a variety of tours. There will be additional flash sales throughout the coming weeks, too, for those lucky enough to catch them.

Virgin Voyages

If cruising interests you, Virgin Voyages’s early access Black Friday deals are for you. From now until Black Friday, the company is offering discounts on cruise packages including lower cost per person, and discounts for adding multiple sailors to one trip. You can also earn up to $400 in free drinks, and access to exclusive cruise ship cabins — all of this before the competition and craziness of Black Friday even starts. Right now, you can book a Caribbean cruise for less than $800 per person or visit Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic for under $700.

Royal Caribbean

Speaking of the Caribbean, with Royal Caribbean, you can soak in the tropical sun for less than the price of a plane ticket. Their current deals feature a slate of four-day cruises for less than $300 per person, with some as cheap at $179 or $149 per traveler. Plus, if this is your first time sailing with RC, you can sign up for email communication and receive an additional $100 off your vacation.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Last but certainly not least, Norwegian Cruise Line is providing lots of chances to save and travel for less. Right now, you can earn free on-ship perks like free specialty dining, open bar access, and discounts for other members in your traveling party. You can also earn credits towards off-ship excursions or free airfare for that special someone you’re taking with you.