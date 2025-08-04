If there’s one thing I will make room for, no matter how full I am, it’s a chocolate chip cookie. Warm, gooey, perfectly golden — it’s basically the dessert version of a comfort hoodie. (And yes, I will absolutely be taking two, if not three.) But between fancy bakery cookies and café treats that come with a shockingly high price tag, it’s not always easy being a cookie girlie on a college budget.

That’s why National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, aka the most delicious holiday on the calendar, is kind of a big deal. Celebrated every year on Aug. 4, it’s the one day you can shamelessly live your Toll House fantasy — and maybe even score a freebie while you’re at it. Whether you’re more of a soft-baked girly or you like your cookies with a satisfying crunch, tons of restaurants and cafés are offering sweet deals, free treats, and special promotions in honor of the holiday.

So, if you’ve been craving a chocolatey pick-me-up (or you just want a reason to leave your apartment today — no judgement, I get it), this is your sign to treat yourself. Here are all the National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2025 deals you dough-not want to miss.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is treating you to a free Chocolate Chunk cookie with any purchase — just stop by or order delivery on Aug. 4 to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day the delicious way.

Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter’s Coffee is offering two cookies for just $5.75 when you order in-store or through their app.

DoubleTree Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is giving away its famous warm chocolate chip cookies for free on Aug. 4 with no hotel stay needed — just walk in and ask for one!

Sweet Addison’s

If you’re looking to get some protein in, Sweet Addison’s is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with a treat of its own — get 15% off everything sitewide through the weekend using code SWEET15.

Tiff’s Treats

Tiff’s Treats is handing out free chocolate chip cookies to anyone who stops by in store. Plus, rewards club members will get 2,000 bonus points with any order including chocolate chip cookies.

Tate’s Bake Shop

Tate’s Bake Shop is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with 30% off all chocolate chip goodies on its website, available only on Aug. 4.