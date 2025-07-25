If you’ve spent your summer mastering the perfect barbecue or outdoor picnic, it’s time to treat yourself to a year-round favorite: chicken fingers. And, in case you haven’t heard, this is perfect timing, because National Chicken Finger Day is July 27. Beginning 16 years ago, Raising Cane’s founder, Todd Graves, created National Chicken Finger Day as a way to celebrate the Cane’s staple, the chicken finger (as it deserves), and the holiday has since caught on. What initially started as one day a year when Raising Cane’s locations would decorate their stores and give away free food has grown into a national celebration that plenty of chicken-forward chains have since joined in on.

Also, another fun fact: National Chicken Finger Day is then followed two days later by National Chicken Wing Day, in case you haven’t had enough poultry by that time. Buffalo, New York, Mayor Stan Makowski proclaimed July 29 National Chicken Wing Day back in 1977 (since Buffalo is home to the famous buffalo wings) — and now, in some places, it’s a month-long celebration full of festivals, tastings, and competitions.

Here’s a list of chains offering deals, freebies, limited-edition products and more for National Chicken Finger Day and National Chicken Wing Day 2025.

Raising Cane’s

The one that started it all will be offering a free chicken finger to each customer who purchases the much-beloved Box Combo on July 27 (because there’s no need to settle for four chicken fingers when you could have five). Even better, there’s no limit to the amount of Box Combos you can order! That is one of the many reasons why Raising Cane’s has given away more than 150,000 chicken fingers on National Chicken Finger Day alone. Cane’s is also celebrating National Chicken Finger Day 2025 by teaming up with Snoop Dogg to advertise the deal and to promote his new song, “Iz It A Crime?”

Huey Magoo’s

The fast-casual chicken tender chain with more than 75 locations will be giving away five free Tender Bites with the purchase of any three-piece or larger Tender Meal on July 27. Andy Howard, CEO and president of Huey Magoo’s, said in a press release, “We proudly serve chicken tenders, never fingers, and there’s a reason for that. Let’s be honest, chickens don’t have fingers.” (Burn.)

Huey Magoo’s will also be celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with a free five-count Tender Bites when you purchase any three-piece or larger Tender Meal in-store or online.

PDQ Chicken

PDQ Chicken, which stands for both “People Dedicated to Quality” and “Pretty Darn Quick,” is an East Coast chain of chicken tender restaurants from one of Outback Steakhouse’s founders. The brand’s new Honey Butter Tenders (selling for $8.59 when you just purchase the tenders and $12.49 for a meal) have arrived just in time to celebrate National Chicken Finger Day, and it’s the perfect time to get them, especially since they’re a limited time offer and won’t be on the menu for long.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is offering two BOGO deals: buy eight boneless wings, get eight free, or buy five bone-in wings and get five free. This deal is available for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members on July 29 at participating 7-Elevens, Speedways, and Stripes stores nationwide.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s will be offering a BOGO Mix & Match of 10-piece boneless wings and nine-piece bone-in wings when you use the promo code WINGDAY25 in-app or online. You don’t even need to leave your house to get in on the festivities!

Popeyes

Now through Aug. 3, Popeyes is giving out a free order of six-piece bone-in wings with the purchase of any additional bone-in wings order. If you’re not interested in leaving your couch, you can get a BOGO deal on six-piece wings, bone-in or boneless, when you order through Uber Eats or DoorDash.

Buffalo Wild Wings

No surprise the Buffalo Wild Wings would celebrate National Chicken Wing Day. When you make a purchase of $10 or more, you will get six free wings of your choice. This promo is available in-store, online, or in-app when you use the promo code FREEWINGS at checkout.

TGI Fridays

Even though National Chicken Wing Day is a Tuesday, TGI Fridays will celebrate all day with $0.50 wings with your choice of sauce.

Wings and Rings

This National Chicken Wing Day, Wings and Rings is giving 40% off on all wing styles, which include Boneless, Traditional, Smoked, Southern Fried, Grilled Boneless, and Cauliflower. So… when is National Cauliflower Wing Day going to be?