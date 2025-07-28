If you’re anything like me, you always want to say “yes” to the extra side of guacamole whenever you go to a restaurant, but the extra price tag normally stops you. TBH, it’s really rare to find a restaurant that doesn’t charge extra for it, which is so disappointing, and I normally skip out on it (broke college student vibes, am I right?). But then I spend the rest of the meal just wishing I had splurged. However, luckily for fellow guac lovers, July 31 is actually National Avocado Day, meaning it’s the perfect time to say “yes” to that green treat.

More than just a day to celebrate the delicious fruit, National Avocado Day is an occasion many restaurants celebrate by offering free sides of guac to their customers (which means no more wishing you had splurged on the extra side)! Many of the restaurants offering deals are Mexican food chain restaurants, as those are the most common places to offer sides of guac to their customers. But you should still definitely keep an eye out on National Avocado Day at any restaurant you hit up, as they might be offering a free avocado upgrade or add-on.

But for now, here is the list of confirmed National Avocado Day 2025 deals and freebies.

Chipotle

Chipotle Rewards members are in luck on July 31! Members can use the code AVO2025 at checkout (either with an online order or in the app) for a free side or add-on of guac with the purchase of an entree. The company is also hosting a contest on its Snapchat profile for fans to win free guac for an entire year!

Del Taco

Del Taco rewards members can access an in-app BOGO deal on the Grilled Chicken Fresh Guacamole Burritos. The offer is available from July 31 through Aug. 3, and is valid once per member.

Potbelly

Potbelly is offering a free sliced avocado add-on to sandwiches on July 31 with the use of the code FREEAVO in the app or online checkout.

Tocaya

Rewards members at Tocaya can receive a free order of chips and guac on July 31 with a purchase of $15 or more, no code needed!

Pokeworks

Customers at Pokeworks can receive a free scoop of avocado with the purchase of any entree on July 31. You will need to use the code SUMMERAVO25 in the app or online checkout in order to receive the deal.