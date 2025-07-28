Avocados are having their moment again — and no, I’m not talking about another TikTok recipe revival. Chipotle just announced the launch of its brand-new AvoLotto Sweepstakes, and it’s basically a dream come true for guac lovers everywhere. Starting Monday, July 28, through Wednesday, July 30, fans can win free guac for a whole year just by scanning an avocado (yes, like… a real avocado) with Snapchat.

It’s all part of Chipotle’s 2025 National Avocado Day plan. National Avocado Day is on July 31 — and this year, the chain is going big. Like, “1,000 winners a day” big. All you have to do is find a real avocado (time to raid your kitchen or run to Whole Foods), open the “AvoLotto” lens on Snapchat via Chipotle’s profile, and scan it. If you win, Snapchat will drop a code on your screen that you can redeem in your Chipotle Rewards account. There’s no purchase necessary, and with three days of chances to win, your odds are officially way better than scoring Beyoncé tickets (I think… IDK, I’m not a statistics major).

The interactive filter only detects real fruit — because, obviously, Chipotle’s whole brand is based around real ingredients. “We only use real ingredients in our restaurants, so when we worked with Snapchat to create ‘AvoLotto,’ we had to make sure that it only detects real fruit,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s President and Chief Brand Officer, in Chipotle’s press release about the giveaway. It’s giving fresh, it’s giving hand-mashed, it’s giving guac made at 6 a.m. every day.

Even if the avocado gods aren’t on your side during the sweepstakes, you’ll still have one last shot. On National Avocado Day, all Chipotle Rewards members will be able to score a free side or topping of guac with the code AVO2025, as long as they order a regular-priced entrée on the app or Chipotle.com. (Sorry, in-store girlies — this one is for the digital queens.)

Also happening this summer: Chipotle’s “Summer of Extras” program is still live through Aug. 31. It’s a bonus rewards promo that lets members earn points and exclusive badges for hitting monthly milestones. You can even see how you rank against others in your state — aka, it’s like the Olympics for Chipotle loyalty.

Whether you’re playing AvoLotto with your own avocados or just here for the free topping, Chipotle is making it easy to celebrate the holiday I know you secretly care about — and, of course, giving fans one more excuse to make guac the main character of the summer.