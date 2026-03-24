If you’re a fan of KPop Demon Hunters, it’s your lucky day. Even though the movie was released in June of last year, the success never seems to stop for this film — and the hype isn’t over yet. Now an Academy Award winner, KPop Demon Hunters has something new for fans to obsess over: On March 24, McDonald’s announced it would be collaborating with Netflix to make not just one KPop Demon Hunters Meal, but a whole lineup of products themed around the movie.

When it comes to meal collabs, McDonald’s has it figured out. “Everything we do at McDonald’s is for the fans, and no one can relate to that more than Netflix and KPop Demon Hunters,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s, in a Netflix press release on March 24. “Big things happen when you bring two massive fandoms together, and this partnership was a natural fit.” So, if you want to get your hands on this collab, here is everything you need to know about these new McDonald’s KPop Demon Hunters meals and products in advance of their release.

KPop Demon Hunters is all about rivalry, and whether you are team Saja Boys or team HUNTR/X, McDonald’s has you covered. This collab will include two meals, each representing one of the iconic K-pop groups from the movie. The Saja Boys Breakfast meal will include spicy Saja McMuffin featuring a spicy Saja sauce, hash browns and small “Soda Pop” soft drink. The HUNTR/X meal includes Ramyeon McShaker™ Fries, a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with two limited-edition sauces — Hunter Sauce and a purple Demon Sauce — and a medium soft drink. The collab also includes a new McFlurry flavor based on the Derpy Tiger, featuring creamy vanilla soft serve with blackberry popping pearls and wild berry sauce, inspired by the adorable tiger.

The collab will also feature collectible items with each meal. They will all come with a collectible HUNTR/X or Saja Boys card and Derpy access card – which has a scannable QR code and unique number code, which unlock first-access content and a special reveal of the Battle for the Fans winner if entered in the McDonald’s App by April 26.

So, plan your next rewatch to include one of these delicious new meals, depending on your K-pop group of choice. After all, McDonald’s does have the “Golden” arches!