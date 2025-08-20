For members of the BTS ARMY who have been counting down the days until the iconic boy band’s newest album, you deserve a treat. After all, it has been more than two years since the last BTS album, due to the members’ South Korean military requirements and solo music ventures. During that time, fans have been waiting eagerly — so in all honesty, you deserve a whole meal. And with the new BTS Happy Meals at McDonald’s, you’ll be getting just that. As announced on Aug. 19, the iconic red boxes will soon feature miniature toys modeled after each member of BTS — RM, V, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, Jimin, and J-Hope.

The figurines of these K-pop sensations will reach McDonald’s worldwide on Sept. 3. Inspired by the TinyTAN animated figures, these toys join the storied ranks of other McDonald’s toys, like Minecraft and Hello Kitty figurines. But the good news doesn’t stop there, because you’re not just getting one miniature per Happy Meal; you’re getting two (because the only thing better than extra fries at the bottom of your Happy Meal box is another toy). This will make it even easier for you to collect each member of the group until you have all seven of the BTS guys… or just a whole bunch of your favorite one!

Obviously, this collab announcement pales in comparison to the joy ARMYs across the globe felt when the boys announced they’re finally reuniting for new music, especially since, in a Weverse livestream on July 1, BTS said, “Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.” (However, this BTS McDonald’s Happy Meal is still pretty dang exciting. Everyone say thank you, BTS!)

Really, the album release, the 2026 tour dates, and the few weeks before the TinyTAN Happy Meal drop will all be exercises in patience, but what is another few weeks for the BTS ARMY at this point?