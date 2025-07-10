7 Shows & Movies Like ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ To Add To Your Watch List

With gorgeous animation and hilariously lovable characters, KPop Demon Hunters is taking Netflix by storm. Released on the streamer on June 20, KPop Demon Hunters follows a fictional K-pop girl group, Huntr/x (voiced by Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo), who secretly lead double lives as demon slayers. They face off with the Saja Boys, a K-pop boy group who are secretly demons feeding on the souls of Huntr/x’s fans. Huntr/x aims to take down the Saja Boys by winning the Idol Awards and sealing the Honmoon, aka the magic barrier that separates humans from demons.

Currently sitting in Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. list, KPop Demon Hunters combines fantasy, action, comedy, and a stellar musical soundtrack (“Soda Pop,” sung by the Saja Boys, is so catchy). Plus, it hits home for fans with its strong female cast, who learn the importance of friendship and taking pride in their Asian heritage.

If you loved KPop Demon Hunters and are hungry for something similar to watch, here are eight shows and movies to watch next.

Turning Red

Disney’s Turning Red follows 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian Meilin “Mei” Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), who transforms into a red panda whenever she experiences strong emotions, a generational curse that affects all the women in her family. Turning Red unpacks the emotions of growing up as an Asian girl, and explores mother-daughter relationships. Plus, it features 4*Town, a fictional K-pop boy group, which Mei and her friends attempt to see in concert against the wishes of Mei’s mother.

Belle

In Belle on Max, Japanese high school student Suzu Naito (voiced by Kaho Nakamura) has lost her passion for music following the death of her mother. She finds solace in the virtual world “U,” where she takes on an online persona as Belle, a famous singer. Belle becomes an escape for Suzu and allows her to reclaim her love for singing. That is, until her virtual concerts are disrupted by a user named The Dragon, leading Suzu on a mission to uncover the user’s identity — and confront her own in the process.

Nimona

Set in a medieval kingdom, Netflix’s Nimona depicts the unlikely pairing of Ballister Boldheart and Nimona (voiced by Riz Ahmed and Chloë Grace Moretz). Ballister Boldheart is a knight wrongly accused of the queen of the kingdom’s murder, while Nimona is a shapeshifting teenage outcast who elects herself to help him clear his name. Nimona is a charming and adventurous film that unpacks the social prejudices Nimona and Ballister must let go of for the sake of their friendship.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir on Disney+ follows Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste (voiced by Cristina Vee and Bryce Papenbrook, respectively), two teenagers who fight evil in Paris under their secret identities, Ladybug and Cat Noir. The catch? Marinette is in love with Adrien while Adrien is in love with Ladybug, and the two have no idea their feelings are mutual due to their secret identities. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is six seasons’ worth of endearing comedy and action — but if you’re looking for a quicker watch, check out Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie on Netflix, which follows the same premise but can be watched as a standalone film.

Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld

Netflix’s Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld follows Jentry Chau, an average Chinese-American teenager who discovers that she isn’t so average after all. On her 16th birthday, she awakens her supernatural powers and learns that she’s the target of a demon chase because of them. As Jentry learns to manage both supernatural life and regular teen life, she uncovers generational secrets that tie her family to her supernatural abilities. Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld charmingly tackles parent-child relationships and the turbulence of growing into your identity as a teenager, and is full of fantasy and action to keep you on your toes.

Over the Moon

Over the Moon, a musical fantasy film on Netflix, follows 14-year-old Fei Fei (voiced by Cathy Ang), who clings to a story from her childhood as a form of comfort after her mother’s death. The story is the legend of the Moon goddess Chang’e, an immortal being who resides on the moon without her human lover and waits for him to meet her there. After an argument with her family about the truthfulness of the legend, Fei Fei builds a rocket to take her to the moon to meet Chang’e and prove herself right to her family.

One Piece Film: Red