march madness 2025 group chat names
These March Madness 2025 Group Chat Names Are Slam Dunks

Sydney Flaherty

March Madness is officially underway. Whether you’re a staunch basketball fan or just joining in the festivities, it’s an exciting time! There are so many compelling teams and players to follow this year: Will Duke’s men’s team take it all? Will Paige Bueckers continue to crush it on the court? It’s enough for even the most casual basketball watcher to be entertained. And that doesn’t even include the annual excitement of making a March Madness 2025 group chat with your friends to recap it all in real time. 

If your friend group doesn’t have a March Madness bracket competition going on, it’s time to get on it. Even if you’re like me and the process of making a bracket is entirely random, no one can deny the fun of a little friendly competition. TBH, even if you’re not making a bracket this year, you may still need a group chat simply to discuss the games or even make a few harmless bets among friends.

Let’s face it: Oftentimes, March Madness becomes less about the actual games (although those are still fun, of course) and more about the people we enjoyed the games with. So, you have your friends, your brackets, and your group chat. There’s only one other thing you need: a good group chat name. Luckily for you, you have a lot of options.

  1. F It We Ball 
  2. The Ballers 
  3. The Madness 
  4. Nothing But Net 
  5. The Pick and Rollers 
  6. We’re Dunking 
  7. Hooping and Hollering 
  8. Brack-it or Leave it 
  9. Just Airballing 
  10. The Benched 
  11. It’s Shot O’Clock 
  12. No Foul Play 
  13. Layup or Leave 
  14. April Normalcy 
  15. Buzzer Beaters 
  16. UConn Do It
  17. Daisy Dukes
  18. Time for a Rebound 
  19. Free Throw Away 
  20. Hoops! I Did It Again 
  21. Brack(et) At It Again 
  22. Net Profits 
  23. Don’t Run, March 
  24. Going Ballistic 
  25. Dribble Me This 
  26. Hannah Hidalgo to the Court 
  27. Very Demure, Very Mindful, Very Mad 
  28. It’s Up in the Air 
  29. I Give No Dunks 
  30. Don’t Cause a Bracket 
  31. Swisherland 
  32. Very Ballsy 
  33. Our Sweet Sixteen 
  34. Get Your Head in the Game 
  35. Bros Over Ballers 
  36. Three Swishes 
  37. The Underdogs 
  38. Ball’s In Our Court 
  39. Brack to Basics 
  40. Uptown Dunk You Up 
  41. Baller? I Hardly Know Her 
  42. Picky 
  43. Don’t Up-Set Me 
  44. Manic Madness 
  45. Shoot, Score, Slay 
  46. Bracket or Lose It 
  47. Bracket Up 
  48. Live. Laugh. Love. Ball. 
  49. Only Ws 
  50. Keep Calm and Hoop 
  51. Blue Devil on Your Shoulder 
  52. Straight to San Antonio 
  53. Girls Trip to Tampa 
  54. Raise the (Cooper) Flagg 
  55. (Au)burn It Up
