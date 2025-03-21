March Madness is officially underway. Whether you’re a staunch basketball fan or just joining in the festivities, it’s an exciting time! There are so many compelling teams and players to follow this year: Will Duke’s men’s team take it all? Will Paige Bueckers continue to crush it on the court? It’s enough for even the most casual basketball watcher to be entertained. And that doesn’t even include the annual excitement of making a March Madness 2025 group chat with your friends to recap it all in real time.

If your friend group doesn’t have a March Madness bracket competition going on, it’s time to get on it. Even if you’re like me and the process of making a bracket is entirely random, no one can deny the fun of a little friendly competition. TBH, even if you’re not making a bracket this year, you may still need a group chat simply to discuss the games or even make a few harmless bets among friends.

Let’s face it: Oftentimes, March Madness becomes less about the actual games (although those are still fun, of course) and more about the people we enjoyed the games with. So, you have your friends, your brackets, and your group chat. There’s only one other thing you need: a good group chat name. Luckily for you, you have a lot of options.