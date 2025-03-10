Whether you’ve been following basketball since you were born or was just recently awoken to the beauty of the sport thanks to such powerhouses as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, you’re probably very excited for March Madness. March Madness comes around once a year, making basketball the top of everyone’s priorities. But it’s not just any basketball; March Madness is all about college basketball. Starting on March 18 and going through April 7, March Madness sees teams from across the United States competing for the championship. Men’s NCAA March Madness consistently rakes in million viewers, but viewership for the Women’s tournament eclipsed the men’s in 2024, with the championship game becoming the most-watched basketball game (of both men and women’s) since 2019. So, it’s safe to say that there are fans tuning in for all the March Madness madness.

But watching the games is only part of the fun; everyone knows the most important part of March Madness is the brackets. The art of making a March Madness bracket is simple: All you need is the NCAA website (which is also where scores will be updated live). Here, you can toggle the page to the “Your Picks” section, where you can digitally create your bracket. Or, if March Madness isn’t a high stakes situation for you, you can use any website with the capability to create a bracket. And if you’re the type who needs to write things down, or even doodle, you can also print out your brackets.

The first round games — which will take place on March 20 and 21 this year, BTW — will be decided on “Selection Sunday,” March 16. The locations have been set, though, all across the United States, from Ohio, to North Carolina, to Seattle, and more. The finals will be played in San Antonio, Texas, for the men’s games, and in Tampa, Florida, for the women’s. But it’s up to you to choose who will win and move on to the second round, and on and on — through the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, and, finally, the Championship.

If that’s all sounding a bit overwhelming, there are plenty of sites covering March Madness odds, if you need some assistance in making your bracket. After all, you can’t pick your university as the winner for every game, right?