Obsessed With March Madness? Here Are The Women’s NCAA Players To Watch

Not everyone’s a fan of basketball and if this is the case for you, don’t worry—these players might turn you into one. March Madness isn’t just a tournament—it’s a spectacle. It’s the time of year when legends are made, underdogs shock the world, and buzzer-beaters become part of basketball history. For women’s college basketball, the stakes have never been higher. With the sport growing in popularity, record-breaking viewership, and a new wave of superstar talent, the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is set to be one of the most exciting in history.
This is where the best of the best rise to the occasion. From UCLA and USC to the University of Connecticut and Notre Dame, the best collegiate teams in the country will go head-to-head in a seven-round, knockout-style competition to become national champions.
The 2025 March Madness field is stacked with talent, so with the madness beginning on March 19, let’s take a look at the female stars you need to be watching throughout the tournament. These are the players who will shape the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, delivering clutch performances, highlight-reel plays, and maybe even leading their teams to a championship.
- Paige Bueckers (UConn)
If there’s one thing about Paige Bueckers, it’s that she thrives when the lights are the brightest. The UConn superstar is back and playing like she never left. After injuries kept her sidelined, Bueckers has returned as a dominant force for the Huskies, showcasing her elite scoring, court vision, and leadership.
She’s the type of player who can single-handedly take over a game, and in a tournament where every possession matters, her ability to deliver in crunch time will be everything for UConn’s title hopes. With her smooth jumper, quick first step, and high basketball IQ, expect Bueckers to have several viral March Madness moments.
- JuJu Watkins (USC)
A sophomore shouldn’t be this good—yet here we are. JuJu Watkins has taken college basketball by storm, quickly establishing herself as one of the most dominant players in the country. She’s an elite scorer with an effortless ability to create her own shot, whether it’s pulling up from deep or driving through traffic.
Watkins has already dropped multiple 30+ point games this season, proving she can carry USC through the tournament. The Trojans are a serious contender this year, and if Watkins is locked in, they have a real shot at making a deep run.
- Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame)
Hannah Hidalgo is a defensive all-star and an offensive powerhouse wrapped into one. She can score from anywhere on the court, and she usually does, but don’t sleep on her steals per game and how she constantly disrupts opposing offenses with her relentless energy.
Notre Dame has the potential to go far, and Hidalgo’s ability to dictate the tempo will be a major factor in their success. Expect her to be everywhere — grabbing steals, dropping dimes, and hitting clutch shots when it matters most.
- Madison Booker (Texas Longhorns)
A versatile star, Madison Booker has been the heartbeat of the Texas Longhorns this season. She can play multiple positions, defend at a high level, and score from all areas of the floor. Her ability to step up in big moments makes her a player to watch as Texas fights for a Final Four spot.
Booker’s playmaking and leadership will be key for the Longhorns, and she has the skill set to dominate in a high-stakes tournament setting.
- Aneesah Morrow (LSU)
LSU’s frontcourt is scary, and Aneesah Morrow is a huge part of that. A rebounding machine and a defensive powerhouse, Morrow brings the toughness that championship teams need. She’s also expanded her offensive game, making her even more of a problem for opposing defenses.
With Angel Reese now in the WNBA, Morrow’s role has grown significantly, and she’s proving that she can carry the load. If LSU is going to repeat as national champions, Morrow will have to dominate inside.
- Joyce Edwards (South Carolina)
Joyce Edwards is a name recognized by die-hard fans, but those who watch casually may not be aware of her talent. As a freshman, she’s the top scorer for South Carolina and shows great potential for stardom. She’s had an impressive freshman season, but a standout performance this March could finally earn her the recognition her skills merit.
- Olivia Miles (Notre Dame)
Few players are as exciting to watch as Olivia Miles. She’s one of the most creative passers in the country, constantly delivering jaw-dropping assists that make you rewind the highlight reel. But she’s not just a playmaker—she’s a legitimate scoring machine who can take over when needed.
Coming off an injury, Miles’s health is a big question mark heading into the tournament. But if she’s fully back, Notre Dame will be a huge contender this season.
Women’s college basketball is having a moment, and this year’s tournament will be no exception. With NIL deals bringing more visibility to the game, record-breaking attendance numbers and rising stars taking over, the 2025 March Madness tournament is set to be one of the most exciting yet.
From buzzer-beaters to shocking upsets, you won’t want to miss it. Mark your calendars, grab your snacks, and get ready for madness.