Obsessed With March Madness? Here Are The Women’s NCAA Players To Watch

Not everyone’s a fan of basketball and if this is the case for you, don’t worry—these players might turn you into one. March Madness isn’t just a tournament—it’s a spectacle. It’s the time of year when legends are made, underdogs shock the world, and buzzer-beaters become part of basketball history. For women’s college basketball, the stakes have never been higher. With the sport growing in popularity, record-breaking viewership, and a new wave of superstar talent, the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is set to be one of the most exciting in history.

This is where the best of the best rise to the occasion. From UCLA and USC to the University of Connecticut and Notre Dame, the best collegiate teams in the country will go head-to-head in a seven-round, knockout-style competition to become national champions.

The 2025 March Madness field is stacked with talent, so with the madness beginning on March 19, let’s take a look at the female stars you need to be watching throughout the tournament. These are the players who will shape the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, delivering clutch performances, highlight-reel plays, and maybe even leading their teams to a championship.

Women’s college basketball is having a moment, and this year’s tournament will be no exception. With NIL deals bringing more visibility to the game, record-breaking attendance numbers and rising stars taking over, the 2025 March Madness tournament is set to be one of the most exciting yet.

From buzzer-beaters to shocking upsets, you won’t want to miss it. Mark your calendars, grab your snacks, and get ready for madness.