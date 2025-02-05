If you are anything like me, you don’t pay much attention to football until the Super Bowl. And even if you do watch football all year round, let’s be real: The Super Bowl just hits different. That’s largely because there’s not just the big game to look forward to, but also all the other events and celebrations that surround it — one of the most exciting (and cutest) being the Puppy Bowl.

ICYMI, the Puppy Bowl, airing on Animal Planet, takes place on Feb. 9, same as the big game, and showcases puppies that up for adoption in order to help them find their forever homes. The dogs are from shelters across 40 states, and they play around in a mini stadium on two teams: Team Ruff and Team Fluff. (TBH, I’m more invested in this than I am in the Eagles versus the Chiefs, and that’s saying something.) And this year, the Puppy Bowl is more than just an adorable way to pass time before the NFL players take center stage — it can save you some money, too. In partnership with the Puppy Bowl, Lyft is offering a big discount for riders in the U.S. so you and your furry pals can get the most out of the lead up to the Super Bowl (apart from watching adorable dogs on TV, obviously).

In the week leading up to the Super Bowl, Lyft and Animal Planet have partnered to encourage adoptions by offering a discounted rate on pet rides. If you don’t already know what a pet ride is, it is a service through Lyft in which you can match with a driver who is pet-friendly and prepared for you to bring your pet with you for the ride. For the entire week leading up to Feb. 9, Lyft is offering 50% off pet rides up to $20 per ride with their code: PUPPYBOWL.

Plus, for those in New Orleans (where the big game is taking place), riders who select a Lyft pet ride may be surprised by being picked up in a Pupmobile, which will include some awesome Puppy Bowl swag like dog bandanas and toys for the riders and their pets. So, if you are a dog or cat owner in New Orleans, bring them with you to run errands this week. You might just come out of it with some gifts!

No matter who wins the Super Bowl this year, here’s hoping that some pets get adopted out of Lyft’s Puppy Bowl 2025 discount. Coincidentally, if anyone knows how I can keep a puppy hidden in a dorm, please let me know… asking for a friend.