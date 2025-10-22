The fall semester is filled with fun events to look forward to. There are parties for Halloween, plus Thanksgiving break, when you get to travel back home and spend time with loved ones (or go on a mini vacay). The winter holidays will also be here before you know it, so there will also be a lot of traveling — either back home or to the airport for a trip. Even in addition to all that, you’ll likely have a lot of commuting to do as an everyday college student — whether it is to class, to a job, a party, an airport, or a polling place on Election Day.

Point being, not all students have a car and may need to acquire some form of transportation to get from Point A to Point B. Depending on where you are located, different forms of public transportation may be an option, but sometimes rideshare services are the more efficient and comfortable choice. Based on where you’re going, a car service may also be the most reliable option as well (staying safe is always important!). With this in mind, one rideshare service is launching a new program for its loyal riders where you can turn car rides into cash back and earn rewards as a member without paying an additional fee. So, if you are a constant rideshare user, want to save money, and maybe have family gatherings, parties, or festivities coming up where you will definitely be needing a ride, here’s what you need to know about Lyft’s Cash Rewards for loyal riders.

Here’s how the program works: Riders can set up Lyft Cash auto-reload and start earning rewards on rides you are taking. There are three different tier options to choose from: Riders can get 2% cash back for a $25 reload, 4% cash back for a $50 reload, and 5% cash back for a $100 reload.

In addition to the cash back rewards, if riders select the $50 level, they will also receive two relaxed cancellation fees each month. Those who choose the $100 level will receive two free XL upgrades per month — perfect for if you have luggage you need to schlep to the airport, larger groups looking to commute together, or the rider that just wants more space and extra comfort during their ride.

This can amount to frequent Lyft riders saving up to $450 annually! For a college student in particular, that amount of money can surely make a huge difference. Think of this program as a way for Lyft to say “thank you” and give back to its loyal members.

This program will be available to select riders nationwide, especially to loyal riders who have been riding with Lyft for at least 10 years. And if you are in the Bay Area in California, then you have an additional perk to look forward to: With San Francisco being the birthplace of Lyft, all riders there in the Bay Area will have early access to Lyft Cash Rewards! You can also sign up to join the Cash Rewards program’s waitlist on Lyft’s website.