New Year’s 2025 is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time for those resolutions, popping bubbly (for my 21+ folks), and getting that kiss at midnight — if you’re lucky. This time of the year is known for its parties and nights out to welcome in the next year, but it’s also known as one of the biggest nights of the year for rideshares.

First thing’s first: Getting behind the wheel while intoxicated is a big no-no. If you’re ever in a situation where you drink and need to get home (or anywhere, for that matter), you should never drive, or get in the car with someone who’s been drinking. If you’re going to drink, or even if you might drink, having your safe ride home planned out ahead of time is one of the most important things to consider on NYE (yes, even more so than what you’re wearing).

Of course, paying for a rideshare can be expensive, especially on a big night like New Year’s, when surge prices could very well go through the roof. Luckily, many organizations value the importance of people having a ride on NYE, and thus decided to provide deals and discounts on transportation, making it both safe and affordable to go home after your New Year’s night out.

Lyft, for example, is offering a pretty solid discount for New Year’s, in partnership with DoorDash. During the holiday season, if you link your Lyft and DoorDash accounts by Dec. 31, you will receive an upgraded 50% off up to four scheduled airport rides through the end of the year (plus 50% off one DoorDash order). Plus, DashPass and Lyft riders have monthly benefits, which include 5% off on-demand rides on Lyft (which could very well work for you on NYE).

But it’s not just rideshare companies offering these deals; many government and non-government orgs are also offering New Year’s 2025 rideshare promo codes, discounts, and even reimbursements to help bring you safely into the new year. Check them out below, organized by the states the deals are available in.

Arkansas & Missouri

Specifically in Arkansas and Missouri, the Cottrell Law Office is offering free sober holiday rides this year. For the program, you have to be in the Rogers, Arkansas or Joplin, Missouri, area on NYE. If you’re 21+ and ordering a rideshare between 5 p.m. on the holiday and 10 a.m. the next day, you are eligible for a reimbursement of your ride fee via PayPal. You pay your fare up front, then after you get home safely, you send your rideshare info to the Cottrell Law Office to get the money back.

Colorado

For Colorado residents, Wilhite Law Firm is offering a similar program in the form of Lyft and Uber credits. If you are 21+ and ordering a rideshare in the state of Colorado, you can potentially be eligible for a reimbursement for your NYE rides. You just send your receipt and a photo of your ID up to two weeks after the holiday to qualify for a reimbursement.

Florida & Georgia

If you reside in St. Augustine, Jacksonville, Ft. Meyers, or Tampa, Florida, as well as Savannah, Georgia, then you may qualify for the safe ride program thanks to Farah & Farah Law Firm.With partnerships with Uber and local cab companies, Farah & Farah is giving out free, safe rides this NYE. For more information on how to apply, check out the company’s Instagram page.

New York

New York, listen up. Harding Mazzotti Law Firm is offering free Uber rides from its partner locations not just on NYE, but all year long. If you’re ringing in the new year at one of the firm’s five small business partners, then you’re eligible for a free Uber voucher to get you home safely from that location.

Texas

Anybody in Waco, Texas? The Zimmerman Law Firm presents free Uber, Lyft, and cab rides in Waco between 5 p.m. on the holiday at 10 a.m. the next day. To qualify, you have to be a Waco resident, 21+, and your ride has to be a maximum value of $25 for a reimbursement. To claim this, you have to submit your receipt and a copy of your ID to the Zimmerman office.

Washington D.C.

Spending NYE in the nation’s capital? Well, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) is offering a Holiday SoberRide code from Dec. 13 to Jan. 1, 2025. SoberRide offers free Lyft rides for up to $15 in the Washington D.C. area. To claim your code, visit www.SoberRide.com.