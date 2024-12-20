I know it’s still cold AF in most places right now, but I can’t be the only one who is counting down the days until spring break… right? With my (very) small chunk of savings, I’m always looking for the next trip I can go on with my college friends. That said, planning group trips is nearly impossible. As someone who is really indecisive, there’s always one question that leads us to leave our vacay planning until the last minute: Where do we go?

Now, I am fully aware of the privileged nature of this question, but it is one that can take a while to make a decision on. New York, Miami, Paris, just the next town over from where your college is — there are so many amazing places out there to see, and honestly, it can feel pretty overwhelming — so much so that it can even take away from how fun it really is to book a trip with your friends — especially for spring break.

So, to make life a little easier for those indecisive girls out there who haven’t already booked their spring break trip for 2025, I’ve got you covered. Here is a list of some trendy spring break 2025 travel destinations to consider.

Montego Bay

Montego Bay, Jamaica, made the Reader’s Digest list of cheap and fun spring break spots of 2024, is a great relaxing spot that you can do on a budget. It’s a spring break classic, so you’ll likely also find other spring breakers to befriend on your travels.

Punta Cana

Punta Cana is another spring break staple, and another one on the Reader’s Digest list. The Dominican Republic has many all inclusive resorts to choose from, and this will be another place you’ll definitely find other college students.

Nassau

Nassau is the beautiful capital of the Bahamas, and will make for a stunning spring break destination, likely populated by many other college students with the same idea as you.

Monaco

Monaco is the second smallest country in the world, and one of the most stunning. It is on Forbes’ list of top destinations for 2025. From enjoying yacht parties to spotting F1 drivers, this is certainly a glamorous place to be for spring break.

The Outer Banks

For those spring breakers out there who want to have a fun vacation, but don’t want to go too far, a trip to North Carolina’s Outer Banks may be the right call. Also on the Reader’s Digest list, the Outer Banks is not only the inspiration for the TV show with the same name, but a beloved destination for many vacationers.

The Maldives

Another destination on Forbes’ list is the Maldives. If you’re anything like me, and your ideal vacation is somewhere by the ocean, this could be the ultimate spot to relax and take a deep breath during a break from classes. (Again, this one will def be on the more expensive side, but if you can swing it, pop off!)

Dublin

If your spring break falls on or around St. Patrick’s day, there’s no better place to go for spring break than Dublin, or any other Irish city. Contiki has a few options for Ireland trips over spring break, so you can go in a group and make some new friends. This will also be great for those who may live in a warm climate and want a change for their vacation.

Cancun

This wouldn’t be a list of spring break destinations without Cancun, Mexico. Cancun is a hot spot over spring break for a reason, and has made STS Travel’s top spring break destinations list for 2025.

Cabo

Cabo San Lucas will make the trip feel like it’s a teen movie from the 2000s. This is another destination that would be fun at an all-inclusive resort.

Savannah

Savannah is a great destination for those who don’t want to travel internationally. With vintage vibes and spooky ghost tours, Savannah will be the destination for those who maybe don’t want the big crowds and chaotic spring break energy, but still want a truly memorable experience.

Anna Maria Island

I am a little biased on this one, since it is one of my favorite trips I’ve ever been on. Still, I highly recommend it for many reasons, chief of them being that it fulfilled all my VSCO aesthetic dreams (IYKYK).

South Padre Island

Last but certainly not least is the king of spring break. South Padre island is the place to be over spring break if you want the classic vacay-party vibes, without the higher cost of other destinations. It’s a win-win.

