Five Classic Halloween Movies To Watch This Fall

As fall is now upon us and Halloween is in just a few weeks, nostalgia for cult classic and spooky movies is more abundant than ever. But, with so many movies to choose from, it might be difficult to find ones you know you can sit down and enjoy the whole way through. I’ve compiled a list of five classic films to watch during this chilly season to help you get into the spirit of Halloween!

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

This 1966 comfy short film follows characters from Charles M. Schultz’s Peanuts TV specials and comic strips. Linus waits for a Santa Claus-like character “Great Pumpkin” to visit on Halloween night, while the rest of the children go trick-or-treating and celebrate Halloween. There are many quotable moments from this film, such as, “Nothing but sincerity as far as the eye can see” (Linus), and “I got a rock” (Charlie Brown). With the combination of fluffy vibes, Schultz humor, and classic artstyle, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is a must-watch for autumn and Halloween fans alike.

Coraline

“Coraline” tells the story of a young girl and her experiences in the real world versus a discovered “other-world.” Memorable characters include Coraline, Other-Mother, and Wybie. This 2009 movie was renowned for its incredible soundtrack and character design, as well as its gorgeous set pieces and stop-animation style. Its dark fantasy plot keeps it prominent in the minds of many, cementing its place as a fall film to rewatch.

Hocus Pocus

In this 1993 Disney film, three witches called “the Sanderson Sisters” are resurrected on Halloween night. With the movie taking place in Salem, Massachusetts, as well as an emphasis on spells and witchcraft, it’s obvious how this became the spooky hit that it is now. Many people also consider it to be a cult classic due to its over-the-top characters, making it perfect for a fun watch on Halloween after trick-or-treating.

Ghostbusters

As one of the most comedic films on this list, “Ghostbusters” revolves around, well, busting ghosts. Released in 1984, this movie reflects a lot of the action and humor from the 80s in its characters’ personalities, supernatural happenings, and plot. It was so successful that the main theme song for “Ghostbusters” is still used in many Halloween music playlists. So, this fall, when you need a good laugh, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Last, but certainly not least, is Tim Burton’s 1993 “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” It’s still debated whether this is a Christmas movie or a Halloween one, but since it heavily involves Halloween characters and imagery, I’m considering it to be Halloween. With its many hit songs, ranging from upbeat and fun “What’s This?” to sad and melancholic “Jack’s Lament,” it is a great film to sing along to with friends. It’s easy to get into the Halloween spirit with this infectious film.

