There’s a good chance you’ve scrolled past it on your FYP without even realizing what you were watching: a TikTok creator saying the words “bacon avocado” before the video cuts to a dramatic slow motion moment, where the creator says a completely different phrase that catches you off guard. It’s one of those moments when you’re scrolling that makes you pause, replay, and maybe even send it to your friends along with the question, “Am I missing something?”

It’s weird, it’s random, and it’s exactly the type of micro-trend that TikTok eats up. But seriously, what is everyone actually doing when they join in on the bacon avocado TikTok trend?

The trend isn’t about a new brunch recipe or a snack hack (even though, let’s be real, bacon and avocado does sound like a solid combo). Instead, it’s a fast-talking audio bait-and-switch in wich users record themselves saying the words “bacon avocado” as quickly as possible, only to reveal in slow motion clip that they’re actually saying something completely different — usually a piece of unfiltered advice, a spicy hot take, or a random funny phrase that lets viewers in on the joke.

@xandrapohl This is my favorite line ever… can someone tell me what movie or book it’s from but I love the bacon avacado trend ♬ original sound – ￶ ￶

The bacon avocado trend format started picking up steam after TikToker @rayrambo__ began posting videos in late May 2025 using similar phrases like “asparagus avocado” and “bacon cheese,” each time using the sped-up and slowed-down format (delivering a wildly out of pocket line at the end). It’s the kind of low-effort, high-reward content that thrives on TikTok, and honestly, that’s why it’s taking over your feed. The videos are short, easy to recreate, and have that “wait for it” moment that keeps people watching until the end.

If you’re tempted to try it yourself, all you need to do is record yourself saying “bacon avocado” as quickly as you can, then record yourself adding a slow-motion effect, saying a much longer phrase. It can be a roast, a heartfelt message, or anything in between. If nothing else, it’s the perfect excuse to stop doom-scrolling and add something fun to your page.