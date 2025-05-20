Chipotle is officially putting the “extra” in summer this year — and I’m kind of obsessed. From June 1 through Aug. 31, Chipotle is running Summer of Extras, a three-month-long promo rewarding Chipotle Rewards members with over $1 million in free burritos, bonus points, and, honestly, just good vibes throughout the whole summer.

Here’s the deal: If you are a Chipotle Rewards member (or planning to be), you can opt into the challenge and start earning rewards by doing what you do best — ordering your go-to order of either a bowl or a burrito. Each time you hit an ordering milestone, you’ll unlock points, exclusive badges, and entries into weekly drawings for free burritos. And I am not talking about some super-limited, hard-to-win “12 lucky winners” nonsense — I’m talking 10,000 free burritos every single week. That’s 10,000 people casually getting a surprise burrito dropped into their account like it’s no big deal.

Curious about how to hit these milestones? It’s simple! Once you opt in through your Chipotle Rewards account, you’ll unlock a new set of milestones every month — and it really doesn’t take much to get there. After just one entrée order, you’ll earn 50 points, five sweepstakes entries, and your first Extras badge. Order two more, and you’ll add another 100 points and 10 entries to your collection. Two more after that? That’s 200 more points and 15 entries. And if you hit the final milestone, which happens after your seventh entrée of the month, you’ll rack up 300 points and a mind-blowing 30 entries. The best part? You have three chances to win big, because it resets every month this summer. And even better, there is a streak challenge you unlock if you keep visiting — just keep in mind, you are limited to only two purchases per day. (You can also enter the giveaway by submitting a free online entry, no burrito purchase necessary — but getting some food while you submit is always more fun.)

And if you’re feeling extra lucky, one Chipotle Rewards member from every state where Chipotle operates, plus D.C., will be selected to win burritos for a year. That means 52 free entrée codes and a $100 stainless steel Chipotle gift card, which, in my opinion, sounds like a dream come true.

The app will include a Summer of Extras leaderboard that tracks your progress and ranks you against other superfans. So if you are a competitive person, this is the right challenge for you.

If you aren’t a Chipotle Rewards member yet, you’d better hop on that bandwagon and sign up. Signing up is free, and new members will receive a free guac offer after their first order with a $5 minimum purchase. Whether you’re in it for the points or the prizes, this is your summer to be extra.