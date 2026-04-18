If there is one thing everyone can agree on about 2026, it’s that it’s been hectic. The news is dreary, and with how fast it seems the world is turning, it really feels like everyone could benefit from slowing down a bit and focusing more on what brings them joy — hence the recent trend of so many people wanting to slow down.

In a world of texts and emails, snail mail is practically as slow as you can go. Anyone can download and print something from the internet, but receiving a hand-crafted letter or care package is so much more meaningful. ICYMI, snail mail clubs have been around, but they’re getting more and more popular, especially with the rising trend of grandma hobbies and going analog. If you’ve been seeing snail mail clubs online, or are just curious about what they are, then look no further.

People have turned snail mail into a hobby by connecting pen pals all across the world, with people writing personal letters and getting creative by adding stickers or drawings to their letters and envelopes. Snail mail clubs have taken this a step forward, turning it into a subscription of sorts. Think of it like if Substack and Etsy joined forces!

By joining a snail mail club, you can receive a care package with a variety of creative items and goodies. (Basically, a one-sided pen pal situation!) There are so many different snail mail clubs to discover, with content spanning art, stationery, writing, and other themes. The creators of snail mail clubs are typically artists who want to share their work, content creators who want to connect with their audiences, or stationery and craft aficionados who want to share part of their collection — think stickers, post cards, scrap paper, coloring pages, and more.

How do I join a snail mail club?

Snail mail clubs are easy to join if you know where to look. With TikTok bringing the snail mail club scene to light, it makes sense to look there! There are people who create profiles just for their snail mail club, and there are creators who share the mail club packages they receive. Either way, curated TikToks are an excellent form of inspiration and information on specific clubs. Snail mail clubs can be found on other forms of social media including Instagram, YouTube, and X.

If social media isn’t your style, there are still ways of finding snail mail clubs. Forum-based websites such as Reddit are an excellent way of finding snail mail club recommendations. Artist-based sites such as Etsy or eBay are another excellent way of finding a near-endless amount of snail mail clubs to join. Even a simple Google search will show you a wide variety of clubs to join.

You can join by either placing a one-time purchase or setting up a subscription (depending on the club you sign up for). Many of these clubs will show a sneak peak of what you could get in your package. These clubs also come in a wide variety of price ranges (usually between $5-$30 — art doesn’t have to be expensive!). Once you find a club (or a few) that you’re interested in, simply sign up! A lot of these clubs are subscription-based, so once you’re in, you can just sit back and let the letters come flying in.