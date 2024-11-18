Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
stanley black friday 2024
stanley black friday 2024
Stanley
Life > Experiences

Stanley’s Black Friday Sale Includes 25% Off Select Bottles

Sydney Flaherty

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Don’t lie — you’ve been eyeing a Stanley cup recently. And you’re not alone. I think we’ve all added  this year’s trendiest water bottle to our holiday wishlists. With the gorgeous designs and high-stakes collection releases, Stanley cups are much more than simple water bottles — they’re a fashion statement. Stanley cups are known not just to keep all of your beverages cool and protected, but to keep you stylish and trendy. And if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to hop on the bandwagon, I am here to tell you: the time is now, during Stanley’s Black Friday sale for 2024. 

The Stanley Black Friday sale started on Nov. 18 and continues until Dec. 9. On Stanley’s website, shoppers are able to choose from a select amount of classic Stanley products as part of the deal. The best part? All of them are 25% off! Unfortunately, the classic 30- and 40-ounce Stanley Quenchers aren’t included in this deal, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stock up on other cute products. Simply use the code BLACKFRIDAYSALE25 to redeem your discount. This is Stanley after all, and there are no guarantees that your faves won’t sell out, so act fast! This deal is great for treating yourself as well as finding the perfect gift for family members and friends this holiday season. 

If you’re still wondering what to add to your cart, here are a few suggestions from the Stanley Black Friday sale to get you started.

The AeroLight Transit Bottle ($35)
The AeroLight Transit Bottle
Stanley

Level up your hydration game with this 20-ounce bottle, perfect for anyone on the go. With a locking and drink-through lid, plus the ability to keep your beverages cold for up to 12 hours, you really can’t go wrong. The bottle is also available in a variety of colors, including rose quartz and shale.

See On Stanley
All Day Slim Bottle ($30)
All Day Slim Bottle
Stanley

With a removable collar (which makes cleaning and filling super easy), this bottle is all about function. Its leak-proof design and car cupholder compatibility make it amazing for any road trip.

See On Stanley
Classic Legendary Bottle ($39)
Classic Legendary Bottle
Stanley

This cup’s lid doubles as a drinking cup, so you can hydrate with your bestie! With its super durable design, this bottle will keep your liquids cold for over 26 hours.

See On Stanley
IceFlow Jug with Fast Flow Lid ($45)
IceFlow Jug with Fast Flow Lid
Stanley

Are you playing sports this semester? The Stanley IceFlow Jug is 40 ounces, and will keep you hydrated no matter how many hours of practice you have a week. Plus, with cute colors like rose quartz and pool, you’ll be working out in style.

See On Stanley
Adventure To-Go Food Jar and Spork ($38)
Adventure To-Go Food Jar and Spork
Stanley

Pack your lunch in style this semester. Stanley’s 24-ounce thermos is great for taking your fave foods on the go. The lid doubles as a bowl or cup, and the spork attaches to the side of the jar, so it has all you need!

See On Stanley
The IceFlow Flip Straw Water Bottle ($32)
The IceFlow Flip Straw Water Bottle
Stanley

Available in 22 or 17 ounces, this is the only companion you need to get you through all your classes. Its built-in straw flip top makes it great for drinking on the go.

See On Stanley
The Everyday Can Cooler Cup ($25)
The Everyday Can Cooler Cup
Stanley

This is a very versatile cup — place your favorite can of soda in it to keep your drink cool all day long, or use it as a tumbler. Plus, there’s a reusable straw included if you prefer drinking your beverage of choice with one.

See On Stanley
Adventure Easy Carry Outdoor Cooler ($80)
Adventure Easy Carry Outdoor Cooler
Stanley

Prep for your next picnic or summer beach day with this cooler. It’s great to keep all your drinks and snacks cold no matter what temperature it is outside, and it comes in a variety of pretty colors, like lilac and azure.

See On Stanley
Stay-Hot Camp Mug ($28)
Stay-Hot Camp Mug
Stanley

Even if you’re not outdoorsy, this travel mug is great for bringing your favorite beverages on the go. Its drink-through lid makes spilling a thing of the past. I can already envision you sipping your morning coffee in this.

See On Stanley
Artisan Thermal Bottle ($55)
Artisan Thermal Bottle
Stanley

With this water bottle, I promise you can get through anything. It keeps liquids cold or hot for up to 38 hours, and its lid doubles as a cup. Its cork detailing add a bit of style and interest to the design.

See On Stanley
Adventure Tough-To-Tip Admiral’s Mug ($31)
Adventure Tough-To-Tip Admiral’s Mug
Stanley

If you’re looking for a unique water bottle this holiday season, look no further than Stanley’s Admiral’s Mug. This retro-inspired mug with a flip lid will be getting you compliments all year long.

See On Stanley
Stay-Hot Stacking Cup ($20
Stay-Hot Stacking Cup
Stanley

This simplistic cup is amazing for taking your beverages on the go. Its drink-through lid makes it easy to bring with you to class, and its stackable design means you can create your own collection!

See On Stanley
Sydney Flaherty is the Style Intern for Her Campus Media. She writes for the Style vertical on the site, including beauty, decor, and fashion coverage. Beyond Her Campus, Sydney is a junior at Emerson College in Boston, MA, majoring in Writing, Literature, and Publishing with a minor in History. She works as the style section editor of the on-campus publication, Atlas Magazine, where she selects and edits multiple style-related stories every semester. She writes and edits for multiple other on-campus magazines while also working as a writing tutor at Emerson. In her free time, Sydney loves to go on excessively long walks while blasting Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and the occasional Ed Sheeran (she is a certified Sheerio). You can usually find Sydney at a thrift store perusing the sweater section or listening to literally any historical fiction audiobook available.