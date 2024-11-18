Stanley’s Black Friday Sale Includes 25% Off Select Bottles

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Don’t lie — you’ve been eyeing a Stanley cup recently. And you’re not alone. I think we’ve all added this year’s trendiest water bottle to our holiday wishlists. With the gorgeous designs and high-stakes collection releases, Stanley cups are much more than simple water bottles — they’re a fashion statement. Stanley cups are known not just to keep all of your beverages cool and protected, but to keep you stylish and trendy. And if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to hop on the bandwagon, I am here to tell you: the time is now, during Stanley’s Black Friday sale for 2024.

The Stanley Black Friday sale started on Nov. 18 and continues until Dec. 9. On Stanley’s website, shoppers are able to choose from a select amount of classic Stanley products as part of the deal. The best part? All of them are 25% off! Unfortunately, the classic 30- and 40-ounce Stanley Quenchers aren’t included in this deal, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stock up on other cute products. Simply use the code BLACKFRIDAYSALE25 to redeem your discount. This is Stanley after all, and there are no guarantees that your faves won’t sell out, so act fast! This deal is great for treating yourself as well as finding the perfect gift for family members and friends this holiday season.

If you’re still wondering what to add to your cart, here are a few suggestions from the Stanley Black Friday sale to get you started.