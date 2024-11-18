Stanley’s Black Friday Sale Includes 25% Off Select Bottles

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Don’t lie — you’ve been eyeing a Stanley cup recently. And you’re not alone. I think we’ve all added this year’s trendiest water bottle to our holiday wishlists. With the gorgeous designs and high-stakes collection releases, Stanley cups are much more than simple water bottles — they’re a fashion statement. Stanley cups are known not just to keep all of your beverages cool and protected, but to keep you stylish and trendy. And if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to hop on the bandwagon, I am here to tell you: the time is now, during Stanley’s Black Friday sale for 2024.
The Stanley Black Friday sale started on Nov. 18 and continues until Dec. 9. On Stanley’s website, shoppers are able to choose from a select amount of classic Stanley products as part of the deal. The best part? All of them are 25% off! Unfortunately, the classic 30- and 40-ounce Stanley Quenchers aren’t included in this deal, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stock up on other cute products. Simply use the code BLACKFRIDAYSALE25 to redeem your discount. This is Stanley after all, and there are no guarantees that your faves won’t sell out, so act fast! This deal is great for treating yourself as well as finding the perfect gift for family members and friends this holiday season.
If you’re still wondering what to add to your cart, here are a few suggestions from the Stanley Black Friday sale to get you started.
- The AeroLight Transit Bottle ($35)
Level up your hydration game with this 20-ounce bottle, perfect for anyone on the go. With a locking and drink-through lid, plus the ability to keep your beverages cold for up to 12 hours, you really can’t go wrong. The bottle is also available in a variety of colors, including rose quartz and shale.
- All Day Slim Bottle ($30)
With a removable collar (which makes cleaning and filling super easy), this bottle is all about function. Its leak-proof design and car cupholder compatibility make it amazing for any road trip.
- Classic Legendary Bottle ($39)
This cup’s lid doubles as a drinking cup, so you can hydrate with your bestie! With its super durable design, this bottle will keep your liquids cold for over 26 hours.
- IceFlow Jug with Fast Flow Lid ($45)
Are you playing sports this semester? The Stanley IceFlow Jug is 40 ounces, and will keep you hydrated no matter how many hours of practice you have a week. Plus, with cute colors like rose quartz and pool, you’ll be working out in style.
- Adventure To-Go Food Jar and Spork ($38)
Pack your lunch in style this semester. Stanley’s 24-ounce thermos is great for taking your fave foods on the go. The lid doubles as a bowl or cup, and the spork attaches to the side of the jar, so it has all you need!
- The IceFlow Flip Straw Water Bottle ($32)
Available in 22 or 17 ounces, this is the only companion you need to get you through all your classes. Its built-in straw flip top makes it great for drinking on the go.
- The Everyday Can Cooler Cup ($25)
This is a very versatile cup — place your favorite can of soda in it to keep your drink cool all day long, or use it as a tumbler. Plus, there’s a reusable straw included if you prefer drinking your beverage of choice with one.
- Adventure Easy Carry Outdoor Cooler ($80)
Prep for your next picnic or summer beach day with this cooler. It’s great to keep all your drinks and snacks cold no matter what temperature it is outside, and it comes in a variety of pretty colors, like lilac and azure.
- Stay-Hot Camp Mug ($28)
Even if you’re not outdoorsy, this travel mug is great for bringing your favorite beverages on the go. Its drink-through lid makes spilling a thing of the past. I can already envision you sipping your morning coffee in this.
- Artisan Thermal Bottle ($55)
With this water bottle, I promise you can get through anything. It keeps liquids cold or hot for up to 38 hours, and its lid doubles as a cup. Its cork detailing add a bit of style and interest to the design.
- Adventure Tough-To-Tip Admiral’s Mug ($31)
If you’re looking for a unique water bottle this holiday season, look no further than Stanley’s Admiral’s Mug. This retro-inspired mug with a flip lid will be getting you compliments all year long.
- Stay-Hot Stacking Cup ($20
This simplistic cup is amazing for taking your beverages on the go. Its drink-through lid makes it easy to bring with you to class, and its stackable design means you can create your own collection!