Bama rush has officially started, meaning it’s officially rush season, y’all. Sorority rush can be a pretty intense process, with potential new members (PNMs) going through a roller coaster of emotions, from excitement to disappointment and everything in between. And obviously, the end goal of rush is to eventually join a sorority, but sometimes, going through rush can be so all-consuming that the thought of what it will actually be like to be in a sorority can sometimes go to the backburner.

There are a lot of awesome things that go into being in a sorority (which is why so many people rush). You meet some incredible people, the events are fun, and it provides a sense of community and family amid an often hectic college environment. But unfortunately, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows; it can sometimes feel overwhelming to be in such a large group, it can take time to get acclimated, and it can be exhausting. But another scary thing about joining is the possibility that you will get hazed as a new member.

Hazing is not an uncommon word when it comes to discussing Greek life, but sometimes people assume it refers to frats more so than sororities, as there are so many harrowing stories of fraternity hazing going extremely wrong. But hazing can also be part of sorority life as well, depending on your school and chapter.

Hazing is a term that refers to the activities new members of an organization are forced to endure in order to become “official” members of said organization. While hazing is often committed under the guise of bonding these new members together and to the organization they’re joining, these actions often also embarrass or degrade members, and can even endanger them as well. Although hazing is illegal in most states, and it is repeated multiple times throughout rush at campuses all across the country that it is not allowed, this does not prevent it entirely.

Because the prospect of hazing can be scary and intimidating, it may be helpful to know whether or not the sorority you want to join hazes their members before you accept a bid. (This also goes for any organization; some other student orgs such as pre-professional fraternities or clubs may haze as well.) So, here are some tips to help you find out if a sorority hazes so you can prepare yourself, and also decide how you may want to proceed.

1. Do your research.

Search your school name and the chapter name online and see if anything comes up related to hazing. Your school newspaper can be a good resource for this as well, in case there were any hazing incidents with this org in the past.

2. Ask your friends and peers at school to find out what people have heard about any of the chapters.

Likely, if there are rumors of hazing, you can find out about them through word of mouth. (Just remember that rumors aren’t always true, so do your due diligence and be sure not to speak any misinformation!)

3. Ask current members about the traditions their chapter has for new members.

Ask about events such as what bid night or initiation looks like. If they’re cagey or seem to not answer your question, they may be leaving out pertinent information.

4. Ask a current member what the hardest part of a current or past member’s rush or pledging process was.

Their answer may hint whether there was hazing involved.

5. Find out if the chapter is still in good standing with the university.

Has it ever been disbanded or put on probation before, and if so, why? Again, the school newspaper would be a good resource here.

6. See if the chapters have posted any “anti-hazing” statements on their social media or websites.

If they have, it’s an indication they actually stand by those beliefs. (But remember, social media doesn’t always tell the whole truth.)

7. Find out if the chapters provide anti-hazing training.

Or better yet, see if it’s required for their members to participate. This is a sign they take the anti-hazing movement seriously.

8. Just ask.

If you bring up hazing to a chapter alum, or even a current member during rush, how they respond will likely speak volumes. If they get uncomfortable or give you a line about how “hazing is not allowed on campus,” but they don’t actually speak to whether their org hazes, that might be enough of an answer for you. If they take your question seriously and outline the ways their sorority actively works against hazing, you’ve likely found a chapter that will be safe from hazing.

One more thing: Although it might be hard to definitely determine whether a sorority hazes before you join it, be sure to always follow your gut. If you feel like something isn’t right for you, it probably isn’t. Don’t force yourself to feel comfortable with something you aren’t, just in order to join a house. You will find your people and end up where you are meant to be, no hazing required.