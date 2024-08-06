For many, Greek life is a big part of the college experience. In addition to the things you see on TV and social media — like sorority rush, frat parties, and living in a huge house with your sisters — Greek life can give many students a community where they feel safe, opportunities to give back, and a sense of purpose. There are many ways to get involved in Greek life on your college’s campus, and for many, two of the most appealing are Panhellenic sororities and business fraternities — namely, because you can be a member of both at the same time.

There are a lot of reasons someone might want to join both a Panhel sorority and a business frat, but the main reason is that each type of organization provides different benefits and opportunities. Typically, Panhellenic sororities put an emphasis on sisterhood and social events, whereas business fraternities focus on networking and professional development. Both types of organizations, however, partake in community service and create thriving communities for their members.

But while both types of organizations can coexist — and college students can exist within both types of organizations — the way they recruit members don’t really look the same. Here are the key differences between rushing a sorority and a business fraternity.

How Can You Rush A Panhellenic Sorority And A Business Fraternity?

If you can’t decide whether or not to rush a Panhellenic sorority or a business fraternity, don’t worry — you can, indeed, rush both! And you won’t have to worry about these rush processes overlapping because they typically happen at different times during the school year.

Panhellenic sorority rush normally occurs right before the beginning of the fall or spring semester. On the other hand, business fraternities start their rush process during the fall or spring semester. This means most sorority hopefuls will have already found their “homes” by the time they need to think about rushing a business frat.

How Does Rushing A Business Fraternity Compare To Rushing A Panhellenic Sorority?

The rush process for business fraternities is not like the stuff you see on Bama Rush TikTok. According to Vanderbilt Business Review, the business frat recruitment process typically consists of two or three rounds. Usually, in the first round, potential members looking to join a business frat have to submit a professional resume. The next round often consists of an elevator pitch, where you spend 60 seconds telling current members who you are — this could be seen as the equivalent to a PNM video when rushing a Panhellenic sorority. If you make it past the resume screening and elevator pitch, the final round in rushing a business fraternity is an interview where you meet current members and answer their questions. These questions typically include why you want to join the fraternity, past leadership experience, and career goals.

Another huge difference between rushing a business fraternity versus rushing a Panhellenic sorority is that with business frats, you’re going through the recruitment process for one organization at a time — rather than visiting all the chapters and narrowing down your choices each day. If you don’t get into your business frat of choice, it’s common to rush again the next semester.

The next difference is the length of recruitment. Panhellenic rush is typically six to eight jam-packed days, and by the end, you find out if you make it into a sorority or not. On the other hand, business fraternity rush can take up to a couple weeks, allowing for each organization to thoroughly get to know each potential member and hold meetings before making a decision.

Although Panhellenic sororities take in account academics in their recruitment process, grades are usually only one of many important factors. Business fraternities, on the other hand, value networking and building careers — which typically means academic performance is heavily considered during the process.

Overall, both business frats and Panhellenic sororities allow for potential members to make the most out of their college experience, and if rushing one or the other — or both — speaks to you, then go for it!