How To Do Sorority Rush On A Budget, From Your ‘Fits To Your Food

‘Tis the season, y’all! And to be clear, by season, I mean fall rush. The new semester is fast approaching, and for a lot of incoming freshmen (and everyone else who lives vicariously through them via the internet), that means rush week is near. Deciding whether being a part of Greek life is right for you can be stressful, and even if you *do* know it’s something you want, there’s still the question of paying for it all.

College is expensive — and joining Greek life often makes it even more so, especially if you’re learning how to budget your money on your own for the first time in your life. Fall rush is one of those times in college where budgeting can feel hard, especially when you see so many videos of the PNMs of RushTok buying all-new designer outfits, shelling out for expensive self-care treatments, and more. But don’t fret — contrary to popular belief, you actually don’t have to break the bank in order to join a sorority. There are plenty of ways to do sorority rush on a budget and make that financial burden feel just a little bit smaller. Here’s a list of ways to save your money during fall rush, without killing the fun!

Outfits

One of the more fun parts about rushing for lots of PNMs is the outfits! There are many different events as a part of rushing, from casual orientation looks to Pref round dresses. But that doesn’t mean you have to do a major shopping haul of all the big brands. Instead, you could try to:

1. Go thrifting

Even if you’ve never been a thrifting girlie, don’t knock it til you try it! Thrifting can feel tedious at times, but you can find really good pieces for super cheap! It’s also worth looking for “vintage stores” in your area, which are more curated, but can still be budget-friendly. You can also see if your city or town has a Plato’s Closet or similar concept where you can sell your clothes and swap them for other trendy pieces in the store.

2. Do a clothing swap

If you want something new to wear but have a zero-dollar budget for clothes, you may find there are others in the same spot! Swapping and borrowing clothes with other PNMs, roommates, or friends from home is a great way to spice up your wardrobe without spending a dime. (Plus, if you’re doing this at college, it’s a fantastic way to make new friends. I mean, who doesn’t bond over playing dress-up?)

3. Rewear your favorite pieces you already own.

Believe it or not, you don’t need to have new clothes for rush! Think about it: You’re meeting these women for the first time, so even if you’re outfit-repeating the same dress you’ve worn for 10 other occasions, it’s still the first time any of these people will see it on you! In fact, sometimes it’s better to work with the clothes you already have, especially the ones you already know you like, can style well, and feel good in!

Beauty

Looking and feeling your best can bring just the right boost of confidence during rush week, but that doesn’t have to entail a full day at the salon followed by a shopping spree at Sephora. When it comes to makeup, stick to the stuff you already wear — no need to go out and buy something new just because you saw your favorite TikToker raving about it. (In fact, you should never try a new makeup product right before a big event, just in case you have a bad reaction!)

If you’re running low on one of your favorite makeup products during rush, but you don’t have the cash to replace it after paying your recruitment deposit, you can always sleuth around to see if there’s a dupe for the product you need. Unsurprisingly, there are good dupes for pretty much everything, and buying drugstore products is a good buffer for when you may just want to wait before repurchasing that expensive product. Hair care is the same! As someone whose all-time favorite shampoo is almost $40 a bottle, I know the struggle. I like to buy myself some time between repurchasing that bottle by getting a different product that’s still pretty good and not nearly as expensive.

Food

Spending too much money on food is something I definitely struggle with, and I know I’m not alone. As much as you may want that Crumbl of the week to comfort you during the stress of rush, sometimes it’s worth forgoing that for the peace of mind in knowing you have some extra money in your bank account.

There are lots of ways to save money on food during rush, while still properly fueling your body — which is greatly needed, especially during the gruelingly long days of rush. If you’re staying in a dorm, utilize your meal plan. Even if you don’t have a meal plan, you can probably pay to eat in a dining hall on campus for fairly cheap! It’s also worth keeping some store-bought snacks and easy breakfasts in your dorm room for those times you’re running late to a rush event. If you live off campus, it’s also a good idea to make your own meals instead of ordering food. Consider having a meal prep day in the leadup to rush so you already have delicious food ready to go when the big week arrives.

Still, don’t forget that it’s obviously OK to treat yourself! Rush is stressful as is, so if you need a sweet treat for a pick-me-up, go for it. Your budget will recover.

Self Care

Practicing self care during rush week is super important. Sorority recruitment can be hard on your self esteem, and it’s good to keep up good self care practices along the way. Self care looks different for everyone — and while a full-blown spa day would be lovely, taking some “me time” doesn’t really have to cost you any money at all. That can look like going for long walks, drinking more water, getting enough sleep, or journaling. Or, it could also just be watching your comfort movies in your bed and with your pajamas on. In those moments during rush week where you don’t have to be anywhere, try to prioritize practicing self care in some small but impactful way.

All in all, rush is a good time to figure out ways to save money that work best for you. Having a bit more financial security can make your rush experience less stressful, and it’ll help you start off your fall semester with a bit more money in the bank. That said, don’t take it all too seriously! If you do end up splurging a little, it’s not the end of the world. You’re very likely only going to go through sorority rush as a PNM once in your life, so enjoy it!