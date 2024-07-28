It may feel like summer just started, but the 2024-2025 school year is coming up sooner than you think. In less than a month, it will be time to head back to college — and that means it’s also time for back-to-school shopping. As fun as shopping is, the process can be stressful at this time of year. Whether you’re an incoming freshman furnishing your dorm room for the first time, or a seasoned student who wants to spice up your wardrobe now that you’re an ~upperclassman~, back-to-school shopping can be overwhelming, and you may not even know where to start. Luckily, a fun corner of TikTok known as HaulTok is here to help.

If you’re not yet on college HaulTok yet, it’s pretty simple: College students around the country are posting their back-to-school shopping hauls on TikTok, giving their viewers recommendations for where to shop and what to buy. (See? Told you it was simple.) These college HaulToks cover a wide range of products, so if you’re searching for some inspiration for what clothes, supplies, furniture, and more some of the internet’s most in-the-show shoppers are getting for the upcoming school year, these 15 videos are certainly a great place to get you started.

Clothing HaulToks

One user, Taylor Rankine, shared the clothes she already bought for college, including everything from gameday fits to cowboy boots.

Another TikToker, Bethany, shared a haul featuring items from H&M that were $15 or less — a solid video to watch if you’re shopping on a budget.

TikToker Lindsiann modeled her college wardrobe essentials, so you’ll know which pieces you’ll want for pretty much any occasion at school.

Clare Waterman shared a shoe haul, with options ranging from soft and fuzzy uggs to tennis shoes that will keep you comfortable while walking around campus.

TikToker Lily Logan shared her back-to-school haul from Shein, with everything from comfy matching pajama sets to going-out tops.

Decor & Dorm Supply HaulToks

The account Gabrielle’s Life shared a haul of dorm essentials, including bathroom supplies — if you’re living somewhere with your own bathroom, don’t forget to stock up on products like shower curtains and toothbrush holders.

If you’re in need of some decor, Peyton Mikolayek shared a haul of posters and wall decorations for some inspiration to make your space your own.

@peytonliveslife SORRY I KNOW THE PAPER SOUNDS ARE A LOT TO LISTEN TO💔💔@Redbubble ♬ pretty isnt pretty – speed_up-1989

Riley Ruberton, a college sophomore, shared a haul of everything she’s gotten for her school apartment.

If you’re on a strict budget for dorm essentials, TikToker Mary has you covered with a haul from Dollar Tree.

TikToker Audra shared an apartment haul featuring finds from Marshalls, Homegoods, and more.

School Supplies HaulToks

TikToker Em shared a satisfying, color-coordinated haul of pink supplies for the upcoming school year.

Another user, Sam, featured some of the school supplies that Staples has to offer, including great quality notebooks and travel-size essentials.

TikToker Leesie took viewers along a school supply shopping trip in her haul video.

If you’re in grad school, chances are you need to stock up on a few supplies, too! TikTok user N’Dea shares her must-haves from when she finished her PhD.

User Bekah shared all of her favorite essentials in her school supply haul, from the best kinds of notebooks to colorful expo markers to use on your dorm whiteboard.

Whatever it is you’re looking for this back-to-school season, hopefully these HaulToks gave you some inspiration on where to get started.