Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo

It may feel like summer just started, but the 2024-2025 school year is coming up sooner than you think. In less than a month, it will be time to head back to college — and that means it’s also time for back-to-school shopping. As fun as shopping is, the process can be stressful at this time of year. Whether you’re an incoming freshman furnishing your dorm room for the first time, or a seasoned student who wants to spice up your wardrobe now that you’re an ~upperclassman~, back-to-school shopping can be overwhelming, and you may not even know where to start. Luckily, a fun corner of TikTok known as HaulTok is here to help.

If you’re not yet on college HaulTok yet, it’s pretty simple: College students around the country are posting their back-to-school shopping hauls on TikTok, giving their viewers recommendations for where to shop and what to buy. (See? Told you it was simple.) These college HaulToks cover a wide range of products, so if you’re searching for some inspiration for what clothes, supplies, furniture, and more some of the internet’s most in-the-show shoppers are getting for the upcoming school year, these 15 videos are certainly a great place to get you started.

Clothing HaulToks

One user, Taylor Rankine, shared the clothes she already bought for college, including everything from gameday fits to cowboy boots.

@tayrankine

college clothing haul! so excited lmk if yall want a part 2 #collegeclothes #collegehaul #schoolhaul #backtoschoolhaul #haultok #closetstaples #wheretoshop #whattobuyforcollege #clothingbasics #cutetopsforwomen

♬ original sound – Taylor Rankine 🪩🍒✨

Another TikToker, Bethany, shared a haul featuring items from H&M that were $15 or less — a solid video to watch if you’re shopping on a budget.

@thegirlwithmonolids

This is my attempt to build a capsule college wardrobe ✨ I feel like @H&M is really one of the last places you can get high quality basics at a lower cost 💰Everything us so expensive these days! Lmk if you want a try on haul :) #backtoschool #clothinghaul #collegefashion #outfitinspo #affordablefashion #cleangirlaesthetic #capsulewardrobe

♬ original sound – Bethany

TikToker Lindsiann modeled her college wardrobe essentials, so you’ll know which pieces you’ll want for pretty much any occasion at school.

@lindsiann

the ultimate college essentials 💻🎧

♬ original sound – Lindsiann

Clare Waterman shared a shoe haul, with options ranging from soft and fuzzy uggs to tennis shoes that will keep you comfortable while walking around campus.

@clare.waterman

So excited for a&m in the fall 🤗. #shoes #haultok #college #freshie #fypシ゚viral #vlog #rushtok #gameday #sec #hokas #uggs #goldengoose

♬ 80s summertime sadness –

TikToker Lily Logan shared her back-to-school haul from Shein, with everything from comfy matching pajama sets to going-out tops.

@lilyylogann

HUGE BACK TO SCHOOL SHEIN HAUL P1❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #shein #haul #backtoschoolhaul #backtoschooloutfit #hugehaul #sheinhaul #hugehauls #clothes #outfit #clothinghaul #hugesheinhaul #goingouttops #collegehaul #collegehauls #collegeoutfits

♬ original sound – lily ⭐️🫧🤸‍♀️🍋‍🟩

Decor & Dorm Supply HaulToks

The account Gabrielle’s Life shared a haul of dorm essentials, including bathroom supplies — if you’re living somewhere with your own bathroom, don’t forget to stock up on products like shower curtains and toothbrush holders.

@gabrielle.life06

Dorm haul shopping!🛍️#fyp #trending #homegoods #dormhaul #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Gabrielle’s Life🎀

If you’re in need of some decor, Peyton Mikolayek shared a haul of posters and wall decorations for some inspiration to make your space your own.

@peytonliveslife

SORRY I KNOW THE PAPER SOUNDS ARE A LOT TO LISTEN TO💔💔@Redbubble

♬ pretty isnt pretty – speed_up-1989

Riley Ruberton, a college sophomore, shared a haul of everything she’s gotten for her school apartment.

@rileycatharine

part 2 finally 🤗🤗🤗 #apartmentdecor #apartmenthaul #apartmentshopping #apartmentshoppinghaul #haul #shopping #shoppinghaul #apartmentdecor #collegeapartment #collegeapartmentdecor #tjmaxx #marshalls #homegoods #tjmaxxhaul #marshallshaul #homegoodshaul #fyp #trending #viral

♬ original sound – riley ruberton 🪩

If you’re on a strict budget for dorm essentials, TikToker Mary has you covered with a haul from Dollar Tree.

@marewood

Replying to @Sarah Apartment & Dorm ESSENTIALS from Dollar Tree!! ✨☁️🧴🍊🫧 #cheaptok #cheap #firstapartment #firstapartmenttips #dollartree #dollartreefinds #dollartreehacks #dollartreehaul #dollartreecrafts #dollartreecleaningsupplies #cleaningtiktok #dormlife #dorm #college #dollarstorefinds #dollarstorediy #haultok #movingday #fivebelow #fivebelowfinds #fivebelowhaul #glowrecipewatermelonglow #glowrecipe #dupes #pov #manifest @Dollar Tree @Mary @Mary

♬ Yacht Club – MusicBox

TikToker Audra shared an apartment haul featuring finds from Marshalls, Homegoods, and more.

@auddiethehottie

Getting SO excited now that things are all coming together!!! @Marshalls @HomeGoods #homegoods #homegoodshaul #haul #apartmentdecor #apartmentdecorhaul #decorinspo #pinterest #pinterestinspo #college #collegeapartment #collegestudent

♬ original sound – Audra 💌💐

School Supplies HaulToks

TikToker Em shared a satisfying, color-coordinated haul of pink supplies for the upcoming school year.

@emilymotaa

🎀🤍🫧 #fyp#backtoschool#haul#schoolsupplies#college#backtoschoolhaul

♬ BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

Another user, Sam, featured some of the school supplies that Staples has to offer, including great quality notebooks and travel-size essentials.

@ssamanthar

the only reason i go to school jk but not jk #shopping #college #collegestudents #collegemusthaves #schoolsupplyhaul #backtoschoolshopping #backtocollege #student #latinacontentcreator

♬ original sound – Sam

TikToker Leesie took viewers along a school supply shopping trip in her haul video.

@leesies.diary

cannot believe its that time again. 📓 #foryou #fypシ゚viral #college #schoolsupplies #target #fyp #girlytok

♬ original sound – sheefyeee

If you’re in grad school, chances are you need to stock up on a few supplies, too! TikTok user N’Dea shares her must-haves from when she finished her PhD.

@bmekween

Happy to be phinished! Do yourselves a favor this semester and bookmark these right now #backtoschoolshopping #backtoschoolhaul #collegelifehacks #gradschoolhacks #semesterstart #phinished

♬ original sound – Bmekween | N’Dea

User Bekah shared all of her favorite essentials in her school supply haul, from the best kinds of notebooks to colorful expo markers to use on your dorm whiteboard.

@bekah_0309

back to school supply haul!!! these items bring so much joy 🥹🫶🦋 #haul #backtoschool #schoolhaul #schoolsupplies #walmart #markers #pen #teach #teacher #college #collegelife #dorm

♬ original sound – bekah

Whatever it is you’re looking for this back-to-school season, hopefully these HaulToks gave you some inspiration on where to get started.

Jordyn Stapleton has been a National Lifestyle Writer for Her Campus since February 2023. She covers a variety of topics in her articles, but is most passionate about writing about mental health and social justice issues. Jordyn graduated from CU Boulder in December 2022 with Bachelor’s degrees in music and psychology with a minor in gender studies and a certificate in public health. Jordyn was involved in Her Campus during college, serving as an Editorial Assistant and later Editor-in-Chief for the CU Boulder chapter. She has also worked as a freelance stringer for the Associated Press. Jordyn is currently taking a gap year and working at a local business in Boulder, with hopes of attending graduate school in fall 2024. Jordyn enjoys reading, bullet journalling, and listening to (preferably Taylor Swift) music in her free time. If she isn’t brainstorming her next article, you can usually find her exploring coffee shops or hiking trails around Boulder with her friends.