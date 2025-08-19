One of the best parts of life in college are the places you call home for those few years of undergrad. It’s a sort of right of passage to have that internal freak-out moment when you see your barren, poorly lit dorm room for the very first time, and to make the space yours over those eight or so months you spend living there. But ultimately, your first year or two in the dorms just makes it all the sweeter when you transition to an off-campus apartment or house. Truly, moving off campus is one of the more fun parts of being an upperclassman — but it also comes with a long shopping list.

Whether you are living alone or with roommates, you will have the pleasure (and the struggle) of furnishing and decorating your space on a much greater scale than you did when moving into the dorms. While it is super fun to make your space your own, it can also be really expensive. From buying cleaning supplies, to sourcing furniture (who knew getting a couch would cost an arm and a leg?), putting together an off-campus apartment or house can be a super costly venture. But, fear not, there are always ways to shop without breaking the bank — like, drumroll… thrifting!

You’ve probably already gone thrifting for clothes numerous times. But did you know you can also thrift things for your new place? Here is a list of 12 home items to thrift for your first off-campus apartment or house.

Wall Art

When you’re furnishing a new space, one of the things that can truly transform a house into a home is wall decor. Whether that’s paintings, posters or tapestries, filling the walls can make your space feel so much less empty. Wall art is super easy to thrift, and can be found in most thrift and vintage stores.

Tableware

Now that you aren’t eating in a dining hall, you’re going to need everything for your table — from plates to bowls to spoons. These are really fun to search for while thrifting, especially when you find antique sets, if that’s your jam. Just give ‘em a solid scrub and they’ll feel good as new.

Storage

Figuring out clever and space-saving ways to store all the stuff you aren’t sure where to put is a right of passage into adulthood. You may even start your very own junk drawer! Cute bins, baskets, and repurposed dressers are all items you can thrift to ensure the stuff you don’t want to look at gets hidden away somewhere cute.

Trinkets

Arguably the most fun category to shop for is trinkets — AKA, basically anything you can use to decorate with, from little ceramic cats to funky holiday ornaments. Make it even more fun by collecting them with your roommates!

Mirrors

While you can get mirrors for your room at any big-box store, finding them in a thrift store can be the perfect way to add some character to your space, and save your money (mirrors are expensive!).

Lamps

Thrifting lamps can be another way to add character to your space. Plus, any opportunity not to use the big light works for me, IYKYK.

Glassware

Funky glassware is both fun and easy to find in most thrift stores. And, if you are of legal drinking age, you can find great glasses for your next wine night.

Tables

If you want to thrift a table for your new apartment, I would recommend bringing a friend or roommate with you, unless you have superhuman strength and can carry a table all by yourself.

Chairs

Along with your thrifted table, you may also find chairs at the thrift store to go with it. Again, bring a friend or grow extra arms — your choice.

Linens

You can thrift bedding, tablecloths, and all sorts of linens. Just make sure you sanitize them thoroughly when you bring them home — no one wants a bedbug to come in and wreak havoc on your new home.

Vases

One of my favorite things to do to make my space feel more homey is to get flowers. Having some cute vases on hand will save you from putting them in a regular-degular water glass.

Cooking Utensils

If you’re someone who likes to cook or bake, having the proper cooking utensils is a must. Luckily, you can thrift most items you would need — everything else you can just slowly take from your parents (but you didn’t hear that from me).

Board Games

While not a necessity, board games are a super fun addition to any new apartment. Just make sure you’re checking that they have all the necessary pieces before you buy them… I’ve been burned before.