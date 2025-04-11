With Tariffs Hitting Fashion Brands Like SHEIN, Thrifting Is More Important Than Ever

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been following the news lately (or simply scrolling on TikTok), you’re no stranger to the current escalating trade war. The latest U.S. tariffs put in place by the Trump administration went into effect on Wednesday, April 9, which raised the rate on goods imported into the U.S. from China to 125%. Consequently, on April 11, China raised its own tariffs on imported American goods to 125%. It’s a move that has me screaming: If you haven’t started thrifting clothes yet, now’s the time.

What does the trade war mean for fashion consumers? With so many fabric imports and fast-fashion clothing coming from China (think SHEIN, Temu, H&M, and more), previously low prices and shipping costs from your favorite brands could be slated to increase. (Her Campus reached out to SHEIN for comment on possible price hikes, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.) Plus, there’s the de minimis exemption — a loophole where low-value products (like the very affordable clothing you buy on SHEIN) can be shipped to the U.S. without paying tariffs — that is set to end on May 1, hitting these overseas brands even harder. All of this to say, if you’re used to regularly ordering your clothes from other countries (especially from China), you might want to reconsider. Personally, I think we should take advantage of thrifting culture now more than ever.

Going to college in New York City has allowed me to be involved with thrifting culture at its core. While thrifting is a term used to describe the act of buying something secondhand, it’s become a lifestyle in Manhattan and around the country, and a go-to activity on weekends for millions of Gen Zers.

While thrifting is considered environmentally sustainable, it’s also a fun activity to enjoy with friends, partners, or even on solo dates. Something about having to go through the hassle of finding pieces I like rather than paying $40 for a basic top at a crowded fast fashion retailer has always intrigued me. Thrifting is about finding what you like rather than letting a store tell you what you want.

I’ve found so many incredible pieces while thrifting that elevated my personal style, and as the future of fast fashion remains unclear, here are some tips if you’re looking to thrift your clothes, too.

1. Clean Out Your Closet

If you’re an avid shopper, you might want to consider cleaning out your closet before thrifting any new pieces. Having a list of items you already have versus what you need will definitely help your clothing search.

2. Do Your Research

Lean more towards thrift stores in your area that actually offer marked-down prices and cater to different styles. You’re more likely to find pieces you like in a store that offers a variety of categories including clothing, shoes, and accessories. It’s also less of a hassle to find pieces at online thrift stores like ThreadUp, Poshmark, and Depop.

3. Step Out Of Your Comfort Zone

If you choose to shop in-store, consider stepping out of your comfort zone and check out different sections or try on pieces you normally wouldn’t. I’ve definitely found pieces in the men’s section that have worked for me, like graphic T-shirts and oversized sweatshirts.

4. Shop With Purpose

While thrifting, it’s important to keep sustainability in mind. It’s easy to get lost in multiple clothing racks offered by thrift stores and forget the real purpose of thrifting. I recommend only getting pieces that you love and that you’re eager to wear, rather than purchasing something just because it’s cheap.